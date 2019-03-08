CEDAR FALLS -- Candidates for the Iowa Senate District 30's special election met Friday morning for the first forum before the March 19 election.
The forum took place at College Square Mall and was hosted by the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber. There, candidates Walt Rogers and Eric Giddens discussed issues facing Iowans, including renewable energy and taxes.
The candidates were asked whether taxes are too low or too high.
"I think taxes are always probably too high," Rogers said. He was one of the legislators in the Iowa House of Representatives who voted for the largest tax cut in Iowa history in 2018.
"Every time you keep a dollar bill in your pocket that dollar bill is more efficient," Rogers said. "We're going to continue to work for fair taxation."
Giddens disagreed.
"The core idea that I hold strongly to is that for a society and community to function at a high level we need three sectors to operate at high levels. One of them is the public sector, one of them is the private sector and one of them is the non-profit," Giddens said. "It's like three legs of a stool -- if any one of them goes away the stool is going to fall down. ... What we need is tax policy that is going to fit with our community."
The candidates also differed on how to utilize alternative energy in Iowa.
"We need to first celebrate our wind portfolio in Iowa," Giddens said. He also pushed for county governments to encourage and expand wind energy.
Rogers agreed that wind energy should be continued, and as well as ethanol production. He wants to see renewable energy expand through the free market.
"Fossil fuels are a good thing, they have have held up our economy for many many years," Rogers said. "There's no reason we should go away from fossil fuels just like that. It would destroy our economy."
Giddens fundamentally disagreed with Rogers about fossil fuels.
"We're in a situation here where the long-term stability of our atmosphere and planet is at risk, and that does not have to hurt our economy," Giddens said. "What we need to do is transition as quickly as we can away from fossil fuels."
Fossil fuels need to stay in the ground, he said. Renewable energy will keep money in the pockets of people in the local economy and create jobs.
"We have to do this," Giddens said. "This is an economic issue, it's not just an environmental issue."
Government officials from around the Cedar Valley were at the forum to hear the candidates, including two Cedar Falls City Council members.
"I thought it was quite civil and we got to understand both persons' perspectives on things," said Frank Darrah, Cedar Falls council member. "I appreciate both of them focusing on the Cedar Valley."
Tom Blandford, a Cedar Falls council member, also appreciated the focus on the Cedar Valley.
"I think this one of the most valuable ways that voters can learn about candidates," Blanford said. "You get to have as close to a discussion as possible."
Election day falls during the University of Northern Iowa's spring break, so satellite voting will be available on March 12 and 13 in Maucker Union.
in the past couple of weeks a series of Democratic presidential hopefuls have thrown their support behind Giddens and campaigned for him at events around the Cedar Valley, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
