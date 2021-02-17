Senate committee advances effort to boost broadband access

“There is a lot of taxpayer money that we’re talking about and a great deal of power given to one person who is appointed by the governor,” Petersen said.

“This is a big deal,” she added. “The last thing we need is a grant program where we find out somebody has gotten drunk with power and given out millions and millions of taxpayer dollars without community input, without some way of distributing these grants to the communities that need it the most.”

Koelker called the broadband bill a work in progress, adding “it’s kind of like a Christmas tree you put in the middle of the room, and everyone shows up and they want some presents.”

Public assistance

Senate Commerce Committee members, on an 11-6 vote, approved a separate bill that directs the state Department of Human Services to upgrade its system of verifying eligibility for public assistance programs.

Senate Study Bill 1125 proposes the agency buy a system or enlist a private vendor to verify assets, identity and other eligibility requirements for hundreds of thousands of Iowans receiving federal and state benefits no later than July 1, 2022.