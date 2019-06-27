WATERLOO — Eddie Mauro, a Democratic candidate hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, met with Waterloo residents Wednesday afternoon.
One of those residents, Terrance Hollingsworth, talked with Mauro about racial inequality in Waterloo. Holllingsworth noted most political candidates visit Waterloo’s downtown and other “opportunity zones.”
“Opportunity stops at the train tracks where all the black history starts,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s really an under-invested community.”
Mauro came to Waterloo to tour distressed neighborhoods.
“We’re hoping to go on a walking tour of the east Waterloo area,” Mauro said. “Over time its gotten a little tired and aged, and it needs some revitalization.”
He noted it was a topic he hoped to talk about with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
If elected, Mauro said, he wants to find a way to decrease obstacles for revitalization on the national level.
“We’ve got a massive wage disparity issue in a community like Waterloo,” Mauro said. “I like to go listen to people in the community to figure out what I can do. What I can do about affordable housing. What I can do to improve schools and public education.”
Hollingsworth and Mauro talked about the subject at Singlespeed Brewery.
Earlier in the day Mauro visited Newton’s, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the Riverloop.
Hollingsworth asked Mauro whether he felt corporations paid their fair share in taxes.
Mauro said he wanted to close tax loopholes, “so the effective rate is a fair rate.”
Mauro also called a recent website created by the Iowa GOP about Democrats not holding town halls a distraction.
“We’ve had plenty of meet and greets that have been open to the public, and we’ve had Republicans show up to them,” Mauro said. “We hold them on days and times when people can come, which is different than what our Republican friends often do.”
