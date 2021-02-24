Senate approves shorter early voting period

They argued the bill is part of a national GOP effort to erect barriers to voting after unfounded voter fraud allegations made by former President Donald Trump and his allies were soundly rejected by the courts.

“There was no fraud,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “The only thing that lacks integrity is this legislation. This is not the time to take us backwards. This radical bill is not needed. It’s an embarrassment.”

However, Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, countered that “fraud is the worst kind of voter suppression” — asserting that 77% of Republicans believe there was fraud in the 2020 election and “most of us in my caucus, in the Republican caucus, believe the election was stolen.”

Under SF 413, Iowa’s early voting period would be reduced from 29 to 20 days and absentee ballots would have to be received by the time polls close on Election Day, with a few exceptions.