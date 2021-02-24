Senate approves shorter early voting period

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate voted Tuesday to shorten Iowa’s early voting period to 20 days, close polls an hour earlier, make absentee ballots harder to get and add criminal penalties for county auditors who fail to follow state rules.
Senate File 413 passed on a 30-18 party-line vote after a sometimes bruising floor debate. Majority Republicans claimed the changes will improve Iowa’s voting security. Minority Democrats said the proposal will make it harder to participate and suppress turnout.
“The 2020 election saw record turnout in this state and across the country. However, it did expose some serious vulnerabilities with election laws and enforcement,” said Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, chairman of the Senate State Government Committee and floor manager of the bill.
“This bill creates uniform election procedures across all 99 counties, it clarifies that elective leaders have to uphold state and federal election laws and it continues to advance the integrity and security of Iowa’s elections,” Smith said.
The bill now heads to the House. During a news conference last week, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated she is likely to sign into law.
Smith said the goal of the bill is “making it easy to vote but hard to cheat.”
However, Democrats said the 2020 election proved the state’s election process works. More than 1.7 million Iowans voted, including more than a million who cast ballots early to avoid lines at the polls in the midst of a pandemic.
They argued the bill is part of a national GOP effort to erect barriers to voting after unfounded voter fraud allegations made by former President Donald Trump and his allies were soundly rejected by the courts.
“There was no fraud,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “The only thing that lacks integrity is this legislation. This is not the time to take us backwards. This radical bill is not needed. It’s an embarrassment.”
However, Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, countered that “fraud is the worst kind of voter suppression” — asserting that 77% of Republicans believe there was fraud in the 2020 election and “most of us in my caucus, in the Republican caucus, believe the election was stolen.”
Under SF 413, Iowa’s early voting period would be reduced from 29 to 20 days and absentee ballots would have to be received by the time polls close on Election Day, with a few exceptions.
The measure also would bar county auditors from sending out absentee ballots until mid-October; bar auditors from sending out absentee ballot request forms; bar anyone from returning an absentee ballot other than the voter or an immediate family member or care giver; allow only one drop box for early ballots per county that must be outside the auditor’s office; make it more difficult for auditors to establish satellite voting locations; and require the state attorney general to investigate all allegations of voter fraud presented to the office.
Other provisions create criminal penalties for county auditors who fail to perform election duties, or to perform election duties “in such a way as to hinder or disregard the object of the law.”
“It’s not hard to vote. It is easy to vote in the state of Iowa,” said Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake. “This is a good bill. It’s good for election integrity.”
Democrats disagreed.
“This bill makes it harder to vote. This is a voter suppression bill — period,” said Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines. “It’s like telling Iowa voters to stick their heads into a toilet while you flush it. This is not a good bill.”
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said it’s curious Republicans are now taking issue with laws that were put in place under 10 years of GOP control of the governorship and Secretary of State’s office and their fifth year of legislative control.
Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, told his colleagues, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff that really stinks around here, and this is right at the top of it. It’s a sad day for the Iowa Senate.”
However, Smith said the bill is not radical, noting courts sided with Republicans in challenging county auditors who were “going rogue in this state” during the last election cycle.