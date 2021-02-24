Senate approves new scrutiny for public aid recipients

DES MOINES — Iowa senators approved 30-18 on Tuesday an upgrade of the system verifying eligibility for public assistance programs.

Senate File 389, which passed on a party-line vote, directs the state Department of Human Services to buy a system or hire a private vendor to verify assets, identity and other eligibility requirements for hundreds of thousands of Iowans receiving public assistance no later than July 1, 2022.

“I’ve worked this around and I believe it a pretty solid finished product,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig. He said modernizing the process with technology could do the work faster and at a fraction of the cost with higher accuracy.

He said the law is meant to bolster efficiency and weed out fraud and abuse, not to eliminate people from eligibility.

Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, argued unsuccessfully that DHS officials already are working with a private company on a free one-year trial pilot project to verify data, and that a separate federal model is being prepared for states that should be available this spring at no cost to the state.

“We’re duplicating. We’re jumping through hoops we don’t need to,” said Mathis.