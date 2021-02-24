Senate approves new scrutiny for public aid recipients

DES MOINES — Iowa senators approved 30-18 on Tuesday an upgrade of the system verifying eligibility for public assistance programs.
Senate File 389, which passed on a party-line vote, directs the state Department of Human Services to buy a system or hire a private vendor to verify assets, identity and other eligibility requirements for hundreds of thousands of Iowans receiving public assistance no later than July 1, 2022.
“I’ve worked this around and I believe it a pretty solid finished product,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig. He said modernizing the process with technology could do the work faster and at a fraction of the cost with higher accuracy.
He said the law is meant to bolster efficiency and weed out fraud and abuse, not to eliminate people from eligibility.
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, argued unsuccessfully that DHS officials already are working with a private company on a free one-year trial pilot project to verify data, and that a separate federal model is being prepared for states that should be available this spring at no cost to the state.
“We’re duplicating. We’re jumping through hoops we don’t need to,” said Mathis.
Other Democrats argued the change would create problems at a time when more Iowans are in need of food and other assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think the bill is just a ‘we think we know better,’ ” added Mathis. “It’s ill-timed and costly to Iowans figuratively and literally.”
During the subcommittee process, DHS officials said the agency is “meaningfully engaged in these activities already” to ensure that only eligible Iowans receive assistance.
With the federally declared COVID-19 health emergency in effect for 2021, Iowa would not be allowed to disenroll Medicaid or other recipients having accepted federal funding via various CARES Act provisions.
“If you’re going to be fiscally responsible, this is not the bill to vote for,” said Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City. “I’m amazed we’re willing to support this during the pandemic. This is not good legislation, and I urge you to vote against it.”
The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.