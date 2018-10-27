WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, joined two area Democrats on a stop in Waterloo on Saturday to fire up voters 10 days before the midterm election.
Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who became well known during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, encouraged the crowd of nearly 70 people at the Waterloo Democratic Field Office in downtown Waterloo to vote for fellow Democrats Abby Finkenauer, running for the U.S. House in the 1st District, and Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State, Deidre DeJear.
"Abby has shown leadership already in the Legislature, and it's the kind of leadership we want to see in Washington," Klobuchar said of Finkenauer, 29, a member of the Legislature from Dubuque.
Klobuchar noted Iowa has never had a woman in the House of Representatives, "so this is your moment to do this. As your senator next door, I thought I would come to help these incredible women."
With a record number of 23 women currently in the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar told the crowd to keep the momentum going.
"When you look back at history, we've had 2,000 men and only 52 women in the Senate," she said.
She also mentioned her involvement in the controversial Kavanaugh hearings.
"If you noticed, I was the only woman on the Judiciary Committee," she said, noting there needs to be more gender balance.
A senator from Mankato, Klobuchar said this is an important time for women and for the Midwest.
"This is a moment in time that we are not going to have again as far as I'm concerned. It's a moment for Iowa and Minnesota together to stand up and say, 'the Midwest matters, and we have values and decency in our states.'"
She also discussed President Donald Trump's inauguration day.
"I sat next to John McCain, who is a dear friend of mine that I miss very much," she said. When Trump began his speech, Klobuchar said, McCain began reciting historic speeches of unity.
"He knew more than I think we knew what this was going to mean and the darkness that was coming our way and the divisiveness that was coming our way," she said.
The crowd cheered as she said 40,000 women have signed up to run for office since that day.
"Today of all days, after this week we have been through, and then with this horrendous shooting at the synagogue in Pennsylvania, our prayers are with those families and those victims. This incredible divisiveness that we've seen in Charlottesville and then in that synagogue ... right now we stand for bringing people together."
Preceding Klobuchar's speech, Finkenauer and DeJear hyped up the crowd.
Standing in that crowd were the chairwoman of Black Hawk County Democrats, Vicki Brown, and Democratic candidate for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, Yeshi Abebe.
Finkenauer relayed a similar message as the last time she was in Waterloo on Sept. 24.
"We are not a state or a country that grows from fear and division. We grow from hope," Finkenauer said. "It's about hope and the idea that your kids can get a very good education and do better than you do did."
She said hope is what's "on the line and on the ballot" Nov. 6.
"I promise you today we will continue to work our tails off and beyond and make sure that Washington remembers all the folks here in Iowa and across the country that they have clearly forgotten," she said.
