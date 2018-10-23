WATERLOO — Many wanted to see and listen to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as she traveled the state Monday and Tuesday stumping for Democratic candidates. She drew large crowds in two stops in Black Hawk County on Tuesday.
There’s a buzz also that she’s a potential 2020 candidate for president.
Harris has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s administration and has been involved in high-profile Senate hearings. She voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and has pushed to further Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
She visited the University of Northern Iowa campus and the Black Hawk County Democrats headquarters in Waterloo.
At UNI, Harris appeared with Democratic Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear.
“Part of what makes our democracy great in terms of its design and its intent and its purpose is that we have — and we are supposed to have — free and open elections,” Harris said. “Long ago we had rules that denied certain people the right to vote, and today we have certain state legislatures that are denying people the right to vote.”
The secretary of state is such an important office, Harris said.
“It will not only be about making history when we elect her, but it will be about upholding one of the most important pillars and symbols of what it means to have a democracy,” Harris said. “This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, and for many of you it may be one of your first elections.”
Harris encouraged students to get involved with the voting process and to vote.
“Some of the most significant and pivotal movements of our country were started by or fueled by our students,” Harris said. “You all have so much power.”
She also talked to students about student loan debt.
“Let’s talk about when we need to have an economy that works for everybody,” Harris said.
Students shouldn’t have to decide between school and a lifetime of debt, she said.
“Who you vote for will determine a lot about what the policy will be on an issue like that,” Harris said. “There’s so much going on in our country right now which requires you guys and your leadership.”
DeJear’s race has recently gotten more national attention.
“It’s great because this race is so important and key,” DeJear said. “The national attention that this race is getting means that we’re getting more attention around the race in general, around our state, because this is the first year since straight party voting that we don’t have it. We need to ensure people are focusing on this office.”
Shortly after taking time to grab selfies with students on the campus, Harris went to downtown Waterloo to the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters to talk to full room.
Vicki Brown, Black Hawk County Democrats chairwoman, introduced Harris to the crowd.
Her message at the headquarters was, “We are better than this.”
“This is a moment that is challenging us to fight for the best of who we are,” Harris said. “Anything worth fighting for is a fight worth having.”
Harris said to vote out folks who don’t want to provide access to health care.
“If they vote against us, then we vote against them,” Harris said. “Elections matter, there is so much at stake right now.”
Harris said she is in Iowa to campaign for candidates in 2018 and not to campaign for herself in 2020.
“Speaking the truth can make people quite uncomfortable,” Harris said.
She said hard truths are necessary to have an honest conversation.
“If Charlottesville didn’t make it clear, racism, antisemitism, homophobia and sexism are real in this country. Let’s speak those truths so we can deal with that,” she said. “In our country right now our economy isn’t working for working people.”
Employment is high, but people are being forced to work multiple jobs to pay their bills, Harris said.
“The vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us,” she said. “Let’s speak that truth.”
