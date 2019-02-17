WATERLOO — Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, will return to Waterloo for a second time next Sunday.
She’ll be at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 24 for a meet and greet and worship service. The church is at 805 Adams St.
The visit is part of a larger tour through Iowa, starting in Des Moines on Saturday and ending in Cedar Rapids later next Sunday. She’ll make stops in Ankeny and Bettendorf.
Harris announced her candidacy in a video on Jan. 21.
Prior to the 2018 midterm election, Harris came through Cedar Falls and Waterloo to campaign for local and statewide Democratic candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.