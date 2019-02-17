Try 1 month for 99¢
102318tn-kamala-harris-3

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, after speaking at the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters in Waterloo Tuesday. 

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO — Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, will return to Waterloo for a second time next Sunday.

She’ll be at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 24 for a meet and greet and worship service. The church is at 805 Adams St.

The visit is part of a larger tour through Iowa, starting in Des Moines on Saturday and ending in Cedar Rapids later next Sunday. She’ll make stops in Ankeny and Bettendorf.

Harris announced her candidacy in a video on Jan. 21.

Prior to the 2018 midterm election, Harris came through Cedar Falls and Waterloo to campaign for local and statewide Democratic candidates.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments