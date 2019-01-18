CEDAR FALLS -- Sen. Joni Ernst will start her annual 99-county tour in the Cedar Valley.
The Republican United States senator is coming to the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday as part of her 99-county tour for 2019.
The town hall will be held at the Lang Hall Auditorium at 8 a.m. on Jan. 23 and is open to the public.
Ernst, 48, was elected to the Senate in 2014 after defeating former Rep. Bruce Braley. She is up for re-election in 2020.
She was the first woman elected to the Senate or any federal office in Iowa. She is originally from Red Oak and is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard.
After the meeting, Ernst will make stops in Hardin and Boone counties.
Because of the partial government shutdown, Ernst will return to the Senate if a vote is scheduled, according to her office.
