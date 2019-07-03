NEW HAMPTON — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, visited an egg plant in New Hampton on Tuesday during a pre-Independence Day campaign swing through Northeast Iowa.
She also made stops in Decorah, West Union, Tama and Grinnell.
Deb El Food Products purchased the plant from Sparboe Food Co. on May 16. Elliot P. Gibber, company president, and his employees led Ernst through the plant after she and her entourage donned lab coats and hair nets.
International trade was a big part of the discussion because Deb El, headquartered in New Jersey, does business all over the world. Ernst was optimistic about international trade negotiations.
“We feel pretty good about those trade deals we see movement on,” Ernst said.
She said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, is making headway.
“That one is ready. We just need the House to move on it,” Ernst said. “If Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings that trade deal up today, it would pass through the House.”
The deal has the support to clear the U.S. Senate, she added. “We think its a good bill.”
She also noted progress has been made in the trade negotiations with China.
“There will be ongoing talks with China,” Ernst said. “I can’t say when that one will be done, but at least they’re still going through discussions.”
Ernst said she was excited to tour the egg production facility. “It’s really good for Iowa,” she said.
She’s working on reauthorizing the child nutrition program, and plants like Deb El play an important role in providing healthy food to schools, Ernst said.
Deb El employs 140 people in Iowa.
Ernst quizzed Gibber, Reece Moore, project engineer, and Oscar Reyes, plant manager about the production process. As the entourage walked through the plant, pipes near the doors sprayed soap and water on the floors to prevent contamination from one room to the next from any broken eggs.
First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, Ernst is up for re-election in 2020. She kicked off her re-election campaign during her annual Roast and Ride last month.
