Sen. Jim Carlin, first Grassley primary opponent, makes Waterloo appearance

WATERLOO — Whether U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley runs for re-election or not doesn’t matter much to state Sen. Jim Carlin.

“I was going to run irrespective of who I was going to face in the primary,” the Republican from Sioux City said Saturday. “I didn’t want it to define me, and I didn’t want it to be perceived that way.”

Carlin, who has spent three years in the Iowa Senate and a year in the Iowa House before that, would have an uphill battle in a 2022 Republican primary against Grassley, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and remains popular in Iowa.

Grassley, 87, has not yet indicated whether he will seek an eighth term.

But Carlin — who says he’s concerned with “the enormous problem of China, the disintegration of the family, the decline of rural America and the big tech suppression of free speech and control of media content,” thinks Grassley may be out of touch with the current Republican Party.

“It’s not that I believe he doesn’t share those concerns,” Carlin said “I do think a new vision and some new perspective is needed on those issues.”