WATERLOO — Sen. Chuck Grassley, 85, toured Peoples Community Health Clinic on Monday and spoke with the senior leadership team.
The group discussed homeless outreach and funding for community health clinics.
“I’ve always been very grateful about how it doesn’t matter if it’s a Republican or a Democrat, people really do appreciate the community health centers,” said Peoples CEO Christine Kemp.
During the event, Grassley spoke with the panel about his efforts for criminal justice reform and how he supports state legislative candidates during his non-election years.
“When I’m not up for election I try to help state legislative candidates and our governor candidate,” Grassley said.
Criminal justice reform and sentencing reform are high on Grassley’s list of things to do before this year’s U.S. senate session ends, he said.
“We’re getting the president’s attention because the president wants to be very tough on criminal justice,” Grassley said.
If President Donald Trump gets on board with a criminal justice reform bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell McConnell, R-Kentucky, will bring up the bill for a vote, he said.
“We’re working with the House (of Representatives) and we think we’ve got things worked out with the House, so if we can pass a bill through the Senate it’ll go through the House right away and maybe get something done before Christmas,” Grassley said. “That’s my main goal.”
The 2018 election is up in one week and Grassley has his eyes on several of the races around Iowa, including the 60th Iowa House District between Republican Rep. Walt Rogers and Democrat Dave Williams. Grassley has campaigned with Rogers on several occasions this year.
“I’m going to a lot of State house races,” Grassley said. “I think there was a great deal of lethargy among Republicans until the Kavanaugh thing came along and that has really spurted interest in a lot of Republicans.”
He thinks that interest will go help Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. David Young and Rep. Rod Blum, who are all in tightly contested races.
Grassley is set to be one of the highest ranking Iowans since Vice President Henry Wallace if Republicans hold control the U.S. Senate with the retirement of Sen. Orrin Hatch R-Utah.
“I’m the senior Republican so if you’ve got 51 votes or even 50 votes, with the vice president breaking a tie, I’ll be President Pro-Temp, third in line for presidency,” Grassley said.
