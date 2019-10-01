WATERLOO -- Democratic Iowa state Sen. Eric Giddens is endorsing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.
Earlier this year Giddens won a special election for Iowa Senate District 30, and will be up for re-election in 2020. His Senate district is made up portions of Waterloo and the cities of Hudson and Cedar Falls in Black Hawk County.
During the special election several presidential candidates came to support Giddens. On March 2 Warren held an organizing event for him.
“Elizabeth has the vision and the plans to end the corruption that has eroded opportunity for everyday Iowans and endangered our precious environment,” Giddens said in a news release. “And she understands that she can’t do it alone that we must build a grassroots movement to achieve the change we need.”
Giddens is program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa. He previously served on the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
Giddens joins a host of other eastern Iowa public officials who have endorsed Warren’s campaign, including state Representatives Tracy Ehlert, Liz Bennett and Lindsay James, along with state Sen. Joe Bolkcom.
“Elizabeth will be a president with the courage to break the stranglehold of government corruption and put political and economic power back where it belongs, in the hands of the people,” Giddens said.
