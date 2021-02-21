See the proposed zoning code changes for downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Would-be developers, downtown residents and the public have their first chance to see what consultants are recommending Cedar Falls change about its zoning code as it relates to the downtown business district and surrounding neighborhoods.
Consultants Mary Madden and Geoff Ferrell presented the proposed zoning changes to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission during a Wednesday work session. The full 92-page document is now available for download at ourcedarfalls.com, and comments or questions may be sent to planning@cedarfalls.com.
“We were challenged to really think different,” Madden said. “People reminded us that downtown is not the same as the rest of Cedar Falls. It plays a very specific role, so that’s important.”
The consultants, whose initial Imagine Downtown vision plan was adopted in November 2019, noted their charge was to create more housing options, improve walkability and bikeability, and create a more specific, consistent process for zoning approvals, which had previously been patchwork.
“The development review and approval process remains subjective due to vague standards, with new projects often requiring unique ‘one-off’ negotiations between the city and developers,” the consultants wrote in the report. That takes up staff and council time, adds to the cost of projects and means only larger developers are able to afford such negotiations.
“The opportunities for small scale incremental infill, and the potential to reach a broader residential and commercial market segment, are greatly limited under the current scenario.”
The area defined as “downtown” reaches from North College and Ida streets in the northwest to West 18th Street and Iowa Highway 58 in the southeast, though it generally follows the Main Street corridor and surrounding neighborhoods.
The proposed changes include:
- Revising current parking standards for both short- and long-term parkers, including identifying potential sites for a parking ramp. “The city is currently giving away the most valuable spaces for free, with the expectation that people will pay to park further away from their destination in city-controlled lots,” the consultants note in their report. “In reality, the reverse is true.”
- Using one zoning code for downtown instead of the city’s practice of using overlay districts, and making those standards simple. “This approach created multiple ‘parallel’ codes,” the report noted. “This ‘siloed’ approach to zoning ensures spotty and inconsistent development patterns.”
- Focus more on “form and scale” of parking and landscaping standards. “Updated districts that regulate form, character and intensity are more holistic, allowing the city to review not only individual structures on individual lots, but also the relationship between buildings and between buildings and the public realm, including the sidewalk and street.”
- Integrate more kinds of housing — such as duplexes, rowhouses and small apartment buildings — as neighborhood infill, particularly more market-rate and affordable housing.
- Widen sidewalks, provide more bicycle lanes and bicycle parking and add more street trees.
“The goal is to eliminate the gray areas (so) it’s clear — ‘I can do this, or I can’t do this,’” said Ferrell.
He noted the proposed changes included minimum and maximum building heights as well as the placement of balconies, porches, windows and doors, and the materials used in building them.
“It’s a big factor in livability,” he said. “It’s part of where the character comes from.”
A public hearing on the proposed changes wasn’t set, but the public will get about a month to review the document and a hearing could be set for the Planning and Zoning Committee’s meeting in late March.
Commissioners seemed to be on board.
“I love the plan,” said commissioner Lea Ann Saul. “I think it’s just so much easier for developers and people wanting to do something down there.”