See the proposed zoning code changes for downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Would-be developers, downtown residents and the public have their first chance to see what consultants are recommending Cedar Falls change about its zoning code as it relates to the downtown business district and surrounding neighborhoods.

Consultants Mary Madden and Geoff Ferrell presented the proposed zoning changes to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission during a Wednesday work session. The full 92-page document is now available for download at ourcedarfalls.com, and comments or questions may be sent to planning@cedarfalls.com.

“We were challenged to really think different,” Madden said. “People reminded us that downtown is not the same as the rest of Cedar Falls. It plays a very specific role, so that’s important.”

The consultants, whose initial Imagine Downtown vision plan was adopted in November 2019, noted their charge was to create more housing options, improve walkability and bikeability, and create a more specific, consistent process for zoning approvals, which had previously been patchwork.