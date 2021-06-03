See the possible future trails, bike lanes map approved by Cedar Falls Bike committee

CEDAR FALLS — An advisory committee has approved a bike network map that includes future trails, bike lanes and more for the City Council and the public to consider.
The Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee approved preliminary recommendations for a citywide bike network at its Tuesday meeting.
The City Council will have final say over whether the map is approved.
The map shows current dedicated bicycle lanes, shared lanes marked with “sharrows,” off-road trails, paved shoulders and uphill bike lanes, as well as street-to-trail and parking-to-trail connections, all with solid lines.
Dotted lines show recommended lanes, trails and paved shoulders in the future.
Members surveyed themselves last summer to set priorities. One of the biggest was focusing less on recreational trails and more on bicycling to work, shopping or other commuter activities.
The resulting map, assembled by civil engineer Matt Tolan, shows an increased emphasis on complete east-west routes, including shared bike lanes along Fourth, 12th and 18th streets as well as Erik Road, Grand Boulevard, Lincoln Street, and Orchard and Greenhill drives.
The committee would also like to finish bike trails along 27th Street, Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue, and finish the paved shoulder on Lone Tree Road to Leversee Road.
But plenty of north-south routes also are suggested, including future trails the length of Hudson Road, Union Road, Oster Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive; a shared lane along Leversee Road; and a dedicated bike lane along PE Center Drive.
The map is the product of several months of work by both committee members and city staff, chair Andrew Shroll noted.
“I think we put a lot of effort into it, and it’s in good shape,” Shroll said. The committee unanimously approved its adoption.
City Planner Chris Sevy said the city will seek public input sometime in July, though not the week of RAGBRAI, when ardent bicyclists will likely be out riding.