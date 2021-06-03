See the possible future trails, bike lanes map approved by Cedar Falls Bike committee

CEDAR FALLS — An advisory committee has approved a bike network map that includes future trails, bike lanes and more for the City Council and the public to consider.

The Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee approved preliminary recommendations for a citywide bike network at its Tuesday meeting.

The City Council will have final say over whether the map is approved.

The map shows current dedicated bicycle lanes, shared lanes marked with “sharrows,” off-road trails, paved shoulders and uphill bike lanes, as well as street-to-trail and parking-to-trail connections, all with solid lines.

Dotted lines show recommended lanes, trails and paved shoulders in the future.

Members surveyed themselves last summer to set priorities. One of the biggest was focusing less on recreational trails and more on bicycling to work, shopping or other commuter activities.

The resulting map, assembled by civil engineer Matt Tolan, shows an increased emphasis on complete east-west routes, including shared bike lanes along Fourth, 12th and 18th streets as well as Erik Road, Grand Boulevard, Lincoln Street, and Orchard and Greenhill drives.