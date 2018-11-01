WATERLOO — With six days to go before the election, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Hawkeye Community College’s farm lab Wednesday.
Naig is running as a Republican against Democrat Tim Gannon. Naig was appointed to his seat after former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey moved on to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as under secretary for farm and conservation programs.
“I’m feeling good,” Naig said. “We’re coming down to the last week and I’m just really enjoying the opportunity to travel the state.”
Earlier this week Naig was in western Iowa before stopping in Decorah on Wednesday.
Naig is focusing on market issues during this campaign.
“Right now the challenge that we find ourselves in is markets are really not sustainable right now,” he said. “The cost of production exceeds the value of our crops in most cases.”
He’s focused on some of the recent trade conflicts and is encouraged by NAFTA being renegotiated.
“We’ve some indication that we’re going to play offense on trade with Japan, the EU, the UK,” Naig said. “We’ve had longstanding issues and trade disruptions with China and we need to resolve that.”
Naig said China has been cheating and blocking products for years.
“China needs to come to the table,” he said. “China needs to recognize that they’re part of the WTO (World Trade Organization), they’re the second largest economy in the world, they can’t act like they’ve been acting.”
He’s hopeful that progress will be made in a China-U.S. trade deal.
“It might take a little longer than we think,” Naig said.
Water quality and the continuation of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy also is important to Naig.
“We just celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy in May,” he said. “Now we need to work in some larger watersheds and really scale up our efforts.”
The new funding from a recent water quality law passed in the Iowa Legislature will be used for positions to focus on edge-of-field water quality practices, Naig said.
“We’re working in three targeted watersheds, the North Raccoon, the South Skunk and the Middle Cedar,” he said. “We’re going to keep focused on the strategy.”
Naig also said businesses and farms have been reporting issues with attracting and retaining the workforce they need.
The low unemployment in Iowa has created challenges, he said.
“I think sometimes our students in K through 12 don’t necessarily know about the opportunities that even exist in their communities,” Naig said. “In agriculture we need to make sure that we’ve got strong 4H and FFA programs so folks can get the chance to know about the opportunities that exist.”
