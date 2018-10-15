WATERLOO — This year was the second-worst year for West Nile infections in Iowa since the disease was first identified in the state, according to records released by the state health department.
Six Northeast Iowa counties each had one reported case of the disease.
Sixty-six cases of West Nile virus have been diagnosed throughout the state in 2018, and the virus has hit the western edge of Iowa especially hard, according to records obtained by the Courier through an open records request.
With mosquito season winding down amid falling temperatures, August had the highest number of cases of disease onset of West Nile virus, according to records obtained through Sept. 27 from the Iowa Department of Public Health, which tracks the cases.
“While we don’t know all of the factors that have lead to this year’s increased activity, a big factor likely has to do with our weather patterns this year,” said Polly Carver-Kimm, spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, in an email to the Courier.
Carver-Kimm said mosquitos thrive best in warm weather, which this summer had plenty of, and they breed best in standing water left by those rains or by receded floodwater.
“They don’t breed in floodwater, but after the water ‘hangs around’ and gets stagnant that creates a good environment for them to breed,” she said.
Officials there would not release information on which counties had a death from West Nile, citing department policy based on Iowa Code that prevents “information that can be used to indirectly establish the identity of a person ... such as obituaries.” Three deaths, all in older adults, have been the result of West Nile this year, according to IDPH.
But the department did release county-by-county information about those who reported being infected with the virus. Pottawattamie County in southwest Iowa reported eight cases of the virus. Woodbury County in northwest Iowa reported six cases, while Polk County, home of Des Moines in central Iowa, also reported 6 cases.
Most of the West Nile cases — 45 — began in August of this year. One patient in Fayette County reported the virus in June, while 11 cases were reported in July and nine were reported in September through Sept. 27, when the records request was completed.
In all, 66 cases of West Nile were reported to the department through Sept. 27, according to the records — a huge leap from 2017, when 12 Iowans were infected and two died, according to IDPH.
That number differs from the report published Oct. 2 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed Iowa had 53 official cases of West Nile virus. Carver-Kimm said that’s generally because federal reporting “usually lags behind the state numbers that are posted,” and that her department’s numbers were the most updated.
That makes 2018 the second-highest year for West Nile virus transmission since 2003, when 147 cases were reported. West Nile virus was first identified in Iowa in 2002, and in the United States in 1999.
The following list of West Nile infections by county is below, along with the month in which the illness is determined to have begun, according to the IDPH:
- Adams (1 in August)
- Boone (1 in August)
- Bremer (1 in August)
- Calhoun (1 in September)
- Chickasaw (1 in August)
- Clarke (1 in July)
- Des Moines (1 in August)
- Emmet (1 in July)
- Fayette (1 in June)
- Floyd (1 in August)
- Franklin (1 in July)
- Harrison (3; 1 in July, 2 in August)
- Henry (1 in August)
- Humboldt (1 in August)
- Ida (1 in August)
- Jasper (1 in September)
- Kossuth (1 in August)
- Lyon (5; 2 in July, 2 in August, 1 in September)
- Marion (1 in August)
- Mills (2; 1 in July, 1 in August)
- Mitchell (1 in August)
- Page (1 in August)
- Palo Alto (1 in July)
- Plymouth (2 in August)
- Polk (6; 1 in July, 5 in August)
- Pottawattamie (8; 6 in August, 2 in September)
- Shelby (1 in August)
- Sioux (7; 1 in July, 4 in August, 2 in September)
- Story (3; 1 in July, 2 in August)
- Warren (3; 2 in August, 1 in September)
- Woodbury (6; 5 in August, 1 in September)
