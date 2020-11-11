Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

State law, however, requires counties to complete their official canvass of votes by the end of the day Tuesday. McCormally, though, contended counties do not have to send canvass results to the Secretary of State's Office until Monday.

"There is no legal reason why Lucas County couldn't do the same thing Jasper County did, conduct an administrative recount before that certification," McCormally said. "The concerns is: Why are we having these discoveries six days after the election?"

Pate said Lucas County would be able to amend its certified results if the recount changed them. Iowa Code states if the recount board reports results that differ from the original canvass, they need the notify to board of supervisors of the need to recanvass as soon as possible, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

McCormally said the campaign was monitoring all of the canvasses in the district and had not heard of other issues in other counties.

Tuesday morning, lawyers with Hart's campaign during the Scott County canvass of votes challenged two absentee votes they alleged were rejected by the county special absentee board. The lawyers questioned whether the ballots were rejected because the signatures did not match the one on the voter registration file. Unlike other states, Iowa does not require signature matching.