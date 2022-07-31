Second public spot could be designated in Cedar Falls for electric vehicle charging

CEDAR FALLS – Officials have seen increased usage of the public electric vehicle charger on West Second Street since it was installed in late 2019.

According to a memo from City Clerk Jacque Danielsen, that observation will play into a policy decision before the City Council at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting inside the Community Center, 528 Main St.

As part of a pilot program adopted in 2019, only one space had been designated for charging in the downtown area just north of City Hall, despite the unit having two charging cables, said Danielsen.

Danielsen described how signs were posted to indicate its use for charging only, and “other vehicles warnings” were given in “monitoring the space.”

She also noted the second “cable has been pulled over to other parking areas and even pulled across the sidewalk, creating potential hazards.”

“As the usage continues to increase, CFU and city staff feel that designation of a second charging space is needed to safely accommodate the additional vehicles wanting to use both charging spaces at this location,” she wrote.

On the first of three readings will be a proposed ordinance outlining the “enforcement of proper use of the spaces” in light of city staff now recommending that a second parking space, adjacent to the first one, be designated for charging.

The new proposal would outlaw anyone from stopping or parking a vehicle in those spots except for the purpose of using one of the electric cords.

Anyone found in violation of the ordinance would be a subject to a $10 fine.

If not paid within 30 days from the date of the violation notice, the fine would increase to $15.

In other business, the council will consider approving:

A $2.69 million construction contract to Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, the lone bidder for the project to remove a bridge on Olive Street and expand the adjacent Pettersen Plaza on College Street. That would be done by extending the box culvert to Olive Street. The engineer’s estimate was $2.2 million.

Plans for a sidewalk assessment project, meant to replace deficient sidewalks and then bill the replacement cost to the owners of the property adjacent to them. Estimated construction cost is $40,591.

A contract with Waterloo-based Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects for up to $35,100 in design consultant work for the Seerley Park improvements project.

A site plan for a new 3,666 square foot Veridian Credit Union branch on 1000 Brandilynn Blvd.

Revisions to its public meeting procedures.