Second public spot could be designated in Cedar Falls for electric vehicle charging

“As the usage continues to increase, CFU and city staff feel that designation of a second charging space is needed to safely accommodate the additional vehicles wanting to use both charging spaces at this location,” she wrote.
If 'we lose one more officer, which is very likely,' Police Chief Mike Dean said Evansdale will not be capable of operating a 24/7 department.
On the first of three readings will be a proposed ordinance outlining the “enforcement of proper use of the spaces” in light of city staff now recommending that a second parking space, adjacent to the first one, be designated for charging.
The new proposal would outlaw anyone from stopping or parking a vehicle in those spots except for the purpose of using one of the electric cords.
Anyone found in violation of the ordinance would be a subject to a $10 fine.
The ball is in Waterloo’s court at this point in time, according to officials involved with the effort.
If not paid within 30 days from the date of the violation notice, the fine would increase to $15.
In other business, the council will consider approving:
A $2.69 million construction contract to Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, the lone bidder for the project to remove a bridge on Olive Street and expand the adjacent Pettersen Plaza on College Street. That would be done by extending the box culvert to Olive Street. The engineer’s estimate was $2.2 million.
Plans for a sidewalk assessment project, meant to replace deficient sidewalks and then bill the replacement cost to the owners of the property adjacent to them. Estimated construction cost is $40,591.
A contract with Waterloo-based Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects for up to $35,100 in design consultant work for the Seerley Park improvements project.
A site plan for a new 3,666 square foot Veridian Credit Union branch on 1000 Brandilynn Blvd.
Revisions to its public meeting procedures.
