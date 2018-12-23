CEDAR FALLS — A second public meeting on parking in downtown Cedar Falls is planned Jan. 15.
The presentation is coming after a recent online survey about downtown parking. The study had 2,678 total responses.
“We started a parking plan study for the downtown area, and we’ve already had one public meeting,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, city director of finance and business operations. “Our consultant at the Jan 15 meeting is going to be coming forward with his preliminary recommendations.”
The city wants to give the public an opportunity to hear those recommendations and ask questions, Rodenbeck said.
“After that meeting we can go ahead and present final recommendations to the council,” she said. “This gives people an opportunity to hear (the recommendation) and if there’s more input about what those recommendations are, then we can gather that.”
The Wantman Group Inc. conducted the study.
After the public meeting the city will work with consultant to create final recommendations for the City Council to review in February.
“For quite a while there’s been conversation about parking in the downtown area, and I think that’s why the council decided to budget some funds in FY19 to hire a consultant and really look at it,” Rodenbeck said.
The city can use the study to see whether there are parking problems or just a perception of parking problems, she said.
“Our plan for that night is really to have the consultant do a presentation for the first hour, and then have another hour for a question and answer session,” Rodenbeck said.
