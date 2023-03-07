COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is March 31.
Payment being made for the current tax year must be USPS postmarked by March 31, 2023, to the Black Hawk County Treasurer at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 50703. Include the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with a check. For a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment.
Payment may be made online at
iowatreasurers.org for real estate or mobile home taxes. For credit card payments Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards can be used for a non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction. Or pay by e-check for 25 cents per transaction.
The Treasurer’s Office accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit cards. A non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card transactions will apply.
A single payment can be made or a recurring payment plan set up by going to the website
iowatreasurers.org. Under the property tax tab, click on scheduled payments to set up.
Interest for the March 2023 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month beginning April 1.
If the parcel is in tax sale status, contact the office for redemption information. Payment by guaranteed funds is required to redeem a tax sale. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order.
A new tax in Canada on foreign home owners who leave their properties vacant or under-used is rubbing some Americans the wrong way. One congressman says if Canada doesn't back off, he will pursue a tit-for-tat tax on Canadian homeowners in the U.S.
Property owners who are over 65 years of age or totally disabled with an income of less than $25,328 or mobile home owners over 23 years of age with an income less than $25,328 may be eligible for help on the taxes due for September 2023/March 2024. If filing due to a disability, proof of disability is required and must be attached to the form when returning to the Treasurer’s Office by June 1.
The Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse.
For further information, call (319) 833-3013.
