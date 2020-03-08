Second half property tax payments due March 31

WATERLOO—The deadline is March 31 for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes.
Payments for the current tax year must be postmarked by March 31 and sent to the Black Hawk County Treasurer; 316 E. Fifth St.; Waterloo, IA 50703. Include the payment stubs from the tax bill with the payment. For a receipt, include the entire bill and stamped, self-addressed envelope.
Black Hawk County recently updated its property tax software, which will not result in changes to customers but could lead to longer lines if paying in person at the treasurer’s office.
The office accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit card. A nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card will apply.
Real estate and mobile home taxes may be paid online utilizing Visa, MasterCard, Discover or electronic check at www.iowatreasurers.org. The same credit card fees apply and an electronic check may be used for 25 cents per transaction. A recurring payment plan can be set up at that website too.
Interest for the March 2020 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent per month beginning April 1.
Payment by guaranteed funds for redemption from tax sale must be in the treasurer’s office by 4 p.m. March 31. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. A March/April postmark cannot be accepted for redemptions.
Property owners who are older than 65 or totally disabled with an income of less than $23,810 per year or mobile home owners older than 23 with an income less than $23,810 may be eligible for help on the taxes due for September 2020/March 2021. If filing due to a disability, proof of disability is required and must be attached to the form when returning to the treasurer’s office by June 1.
The treasurer’s office in the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments also may be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the courthouse
For more information, call 833-3013.