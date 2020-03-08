Second half property tax payments due March 31

WATERLOO—The deadline is March 31 for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes.

Payments for the current tax year must be postmarked by March 31 and sent to the Black Hawk County Treasurer; 316 E. Fifth St.; Waterloo, IA 50703. Include the payment stubs from the tax bill with the payment. For a receipt, include the entire bill and stamped, self-addressed envelope.

Black Hawk County recently updated its property tax software, which will not result in changes to customers but could lead to longer lines if paying in person at the treasurer’s office.

The office accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit card. A nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card will apply.

Real estate and mobile home taxes may be paid online utilizing Visa, MasterCard, Discover or electronic check at www.iowatreasurers.org. The same credit card fees apply and an electronic check may be used for 25 cents per transaction. A recurring payment plan can be set up at that website too.

Interest for the March 2020 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent per month beginning April 1.