WATERLOO — The deadline is April 1 for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes.
Payments for the current tax year must be postmarked by April 1 and sent to the Black Hawk County Treasurer; 316 E. Fifth St.; Waterloo, IA 50703. Include the payment stubs from the tax bill with the payment. For a receipt, include the entire bill and stamped, self-addressed envelope.
The office also accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover or debit card payments, which require a nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25 percent. A fee of $1.50 for credit card transaction and $2 debit card transaction also applies.
Real estate and mobile home taxes may be paid online utilizing Visa, MasterCard, Discover or electronic check at www.iowatreasurers.org. Same fees apply if using credit card. Electronic check is 40 cents per transaction. A recurring payment plan can be set up at that website too.
Interest for the March 2019 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent per month beginning April 2.
Payment by guaranteed funds for redemption from tax sale must be in the Treasurer’s office by 4 p.m. April 1. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. A March/April postmark cannot be accepted for redemptions.
Property owners who are older than 65 or totally disabled with an income of less than $23,216 per year or mobile home owners older than 23 with an income less than $23,216 may be eligible for help on the taxes due for September 2018/March 2019. If filing due to a disability, proof of disability is required and must be attached to the form when returning to the Treasurer’s Office by June 1.
The Treasurer’s Office in the Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Treasurer’s Office in the Crossroads Mall is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Payments also may be deposited in the secured drop boxes located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse or in the Crossroads Mall outside of the Iowa Department of Transportation Office.
For more information, call 833-3013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.