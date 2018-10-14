CEDAR FALLS — The city will vote on rezoning the southwest corner of Iowa Highway 58 and West Ridgeway Avenue and the north end of Lakeshore Drive Monday.
The rezoning at Highway 58 and Ridgeway would allow construction of a Fleet Farm retail and convenience store.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed site plans for the store Oct. 10, but a final vote is needed from the council before plans can go forward.
The plan calls for construction of a 257,000-square-feet Fleet Farm retail and convenience store.
The council also will discuss rezoning for a housing development proposed north of Lakeshore Drive off Iowa Highway 57.
The development has been controversial. A resident of on Lakeshore Drive, Tami Stahl, spoke against it because of water runoff problems when the land was rezoned at previous commission and council meetings.
The council will also consider an application for a fireworks display for Nov. 23 at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Gateway Park.
The request is coming from J & M Displays.
