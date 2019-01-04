CEDAR FALLS -- A second firefighter has departed from the Cedar Falls Fire Department in the past seven days in response to the public safety officer (PSO) program, saying he had concerns for his safety.
Jeff Haler made his letter of resignation public, citing "the hostile work environment."
“I believe the attitude of the city towards the dedicated firefighters has deteriorated,” Haler wrote in the letter. “I also feel that the city does not care if any firefighters are injured, or heaven forbid, killed in the line of duty.”
Public Safety Director Jeff Olson refuted Haler’s statement, telling The Courier the city of Cedar Falls does care about its employees.
“Many of the full-time firefighters believe in that traditional model and nothing else,” Olson said.
Haler said he will be taking a job in the private sector investigating fires outside the state of Iowa. He declined an interview.
Haler joins Dusty Stotler, the 2017 Cedar Falls Firefighter of the Year, as the second to resign this week. Stotler resigned Dec. 28.
Haler is the seventh Cedar Falls firefighter to resign or retire since September, and the fourth to cite safety concerns related to the PSO program as they leave.
Stotler also released a statement through the Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 saying he was resigning because of concerns about the PSO situation. Stotler said he is joining the Urbandale Fire Department as it opens a third fire station. Already, four other former Cedar Falls firefighters are on the Urbandale department.
“Due to the hostile work environment the firefighters are forced to endure, it is becoming too stressful in an already stressful job,” Haler said. “With the increased and continued stress, I am concerned for my health, and because of the reduced staffing I am concerned for my safety.”
Haler's resignation adds further tensions over the PSO program between the city of Cedar Falls and Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president. The PSO program was implemented around three years ago.
“City leaders have failed to acknowledge the concerns of the firefighters and the concerns of the public,” said Dix in a press release. “When our firefighters feel that City administration does not view our safety or the safety of the citizens as a priority, we feel that we have to protect ourselves. To many this has left them with only one conclusion, leave.”
Olson said the PSO program is the model the city’s heading for, and the city has replaced four firefighters who have left with PSOs.
“We have more firefighters now than we’ve ever had, we have more people responding to fire scenes than we ever have, it’s just not the traditional firefighters,” Olson said. “It’s a better model and a safer model that puts more people on the scene.”
The departing firefighters won’t impact Cedar Falls’ ability to fight fires or promote public safety, Olson said.
“We have attrition that occurs every year. We lost two police officers in December,” Olson said. “We just hire and replace and move people as we need to.”
In November, the Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission approved eight new PSO candidates over the objections of Dix and the firefighters' union.
There are 19 full-time firefighters working with four PSOs at the fire department and another 28 PSOs working for the city of Cedar Falls, as well as 11 more in training. More are expected to be trained in the coming weeks.
“It’s a great model for Cedar Falls,” Olson said. “It’s more efficient and more effective.”
