Second Amendment sanctuary won't happen in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — The trend of counties and municipalities across the U.S. becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries won’t include Black Hawk County — at least for now.
Chairman Dan Trelka — the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors — put the discussion on Tuesday’s agenda. He also made a motion to adopt a resolution affirming Black Hawk County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, but his motion died when no one seconded it.
“I don’t think it should be a surprise to anybody where I stand on this issue,” Trelka said. “I’m a law-abiding gun owner. I enjoy the rights of gun ownership and I don’t want them to be infringed at all.”
A Second Amendment sanctuary is a city or county that has adopted a resolution opposing enforcement of gun control laws enacted by the state or federal governments.
Seventeen states, including Kansas and South Dakota in 2010 and Missouri this year, have adopted statewide Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have “sanctuary” status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com. As of Tuesday, six Iowa counties, including Northeast Iowa’s Hardin County, have passed countywide resolutions in recent weeks.
The Republican-heavy Iowa counties are part of a recent push by the Iowa Firearms Coalition, which uploaded a sample resolution to its website July 16. A representative was scheduled to speak at the Black Hawk County GOP central committee meeting Aug. 19, which also passed a resolution supporting the effort recently, confirmed party chair Traci Ciepiela.
Several people spoke in support of the resolution Tuesday, including Cedar Falls resident April Melton, who noted four pending U.S. House of Representatives resolutions advocates say would infringe upon their rights:
- would create a national firearm registry. It was introduced by Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in January and referred to a subcommittee in March. No other action has been taken.
- would require a background check for every firearm sale. It passed the House 240-190 in February but has not been taken up by the Senate.
- would increase the amount of time from three business days to a minimum of 10 days a federal firearms dealer must wait to receive a completed background check before transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. It passed the House 219-210 in March but hasn’t been taken up by the Senate.
- would ban the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns. It was introduced by Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline and referred to a subcommittee in May. No other action has been taken.
“It is clear the federal government has intentions to infringe and hinder on Second Amendment laws,” said Jeff Jacobi of Waterloo.
Brian Hanson of Waterloo said the Second Amendment was “rooted in holy scriptures,” claiming the Bible was “mistranslated” to read “thou shalt not kill” in Exodus 20:13 when it should instead say, “thou shall not murder.”
“It underscores the difference between premeditated murder and self-defense,” Hanson said.
Kent Larsen of Cedar Falls said he was carrying a gun on vacation in Arizona and watched a sheriff’s deputy run into a Walgreens during a “shootout” — the same Walgreens he said he and his wife planned to shop at moments later.
“Had I not been carrying and walked into Walgreens, I never would have met my two granddaughters,” Larsen said. “The right to keep and bear arms is not just for Hardin County.”
Yolando Loveless, director of the county’s Veterans Affairs Commission, said he didn’t “understand why” people were pushing for sanctuary status.
“There are assault weapons on the streets of Waterloo, and Hardin County doesn’t have the population or the gun violence Waterloo has,” Loveless said. “Certain guns we use for fighting wars. ... Why do we need a high-capacity gun to shoot ducks and squirrels?”
Joe Gorton of Waterloo, a professor of criminology at the University of Northern Iowa and head of the Iowa chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are “a red herring” and “a political stunt” that was “not something we have to be concerned about at the county level.”
“The state of Iowa has some of the loosest gun laws,” Gorton said. “What’s going on is an effort to introduce a divisive wedge issue into a body that doesn’t need that right now.”
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson agreed, though he said he would enforce whatever was called of him.
“A domestic violence victim that needs protection and a county ordinance that tells me I can’t infringe — that puts me in a precarious position,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s probably a solution in search of a problem.”