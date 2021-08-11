Second Amendment sanctuary won't happen in Black Hawk County

Kent Larsen of Cedar Falls said he was carrying a gun on vacation in Arizona and watched a sheriff’s deputy run into a Walgreens during a “shootout” — the same Walgreens he said he and his wife planned to shop at moments later.

“Had I not been carrying and walked into Walgreens, I never would have met my two granddaughters,” Larsen said. “The right to keep and bear arms is not just for Hardin County.”

Yolando Loveless, director of the county’s Veterans Affairs Commission, said he didn’t “understand why” people were pushing for sanctuary status.

“There are assault weapons on the streets of Waterloo, and Hardin County doesn’t have the population or the gun violence Waterloo has,” Loveless said. “Certain guns we use for fighting wars. ... Why do we need a high-capacity gun to shoot ducks and squirrels?”

Joe Gorton of Waterloo, a professor of criminology at the University of Northern Iowa and head of the Iowa chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are “a red herring” and “a political stunt” that was “not something we have to be concerned about at the county level.”