HUDSON — Rain didn’t deter Democratic candidate for Iowa secretary of agriculture Tim Gannon from touring Hansen’s Dairy Thursday afternoon.
Jan Hansen, Hansen’s Dairy owner, showed Gannon around the farm.
While they waited out the rain they discussed the state of Iowa’s agriculture and challenges facing farmers.
One of the challenges they discussed was how to keep young people farming in Iowa.
“I don’t think every young person wants to live in the big city,” Gannon said. “If you’re coming out of Iowa State with an ag degree and trying to figure out what you’re going to do it may sound a whole lot more appealing to take a job somewhere off the farm.”
Creating more value added industries to spread around Iowa should help, Gannon said.
“There’s no silver bullet,” Gannon said. “Ethanol and biodiesel have shown us that its possible to create an industry that adds agriculture and creates jobs.”
Gannon is a proponent of investing more money into agriculture research at Iowa State University.
The visit was part of a tour of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Earlier this month former president Barack Obama endorsed Gannon and Deidre DeJear for secretary of state.
Gannon will face current Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in November.
Naig became the Republican candidate after a crowded primary ended up going to convention.
Gannon worked on Obama’s campaign before serving in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the eight years during his administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.