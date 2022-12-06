Season pass rates dropped, family pass eliminated at The Falls in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A City Council majority backed a package of fee changes recommended by the Recreation & Community Programs Division on Monday.

The proposal passed 4-3, notably instituting a substantial cut in the cost for summer season passes at The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., and eliminating the family season pass offered there. Councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz were the dissenters.

It was the second time the councilors publicly reviewed the revisions. Last month they looked at the proposal while setting goals and giving guidance to administration for drafting the annual budget.

The big issue, part of a 40-minute debate at the dais, centered on the value of keeping the family pass recommended for removal because of past disputes over what constitutes a family.

According to the city, 903 families bought season passes this past summer.

“We have such a wide range of what’s a family. Is it someone that lives with you? We’re divorced but we’re living together,” said Mike Soppe, division manager. “We have stepbrothers, stepsisters, we have foster kids. We have people that have renewed their family pass for so long they now have grandkids on it. It’s just a good way to close all those loopholes and not let people abuse the system a little bit.”

The adult pass rates will drop from $130 to $40 for residents and $160 to $60 for nonresidents. Children's rates will decrease from $125 to $50 for residents and $155 to $60 for nonresidents.

Reducing the rates is an attempt to increase season pass holders with the hope that people will be interested in promoting a positive, family-friendly environment. That has eluded the outdoor aquatics center at times because of disruptive behavior caused by a small number of kids who buy day passes.

Additionally, daily drop-in fees were raised. Kids and adults will see increases to $12 and $10, respectively, from the current $8. That was to incentivize getting the season pass but also to offset the cost of the police presence spurred by the behavior issues.

A selection of affordable rates was another goal the division had in mind when crafting the recommendation on top of attracting more adults to monitor younger patrons and generating higher revenues to cover rising expenses.

Families were paying $210 and $260 as residents and nonresidents, respectively. They were defined as one adult and four or fewer children or two adults and three or fewer children. Each additional child was $10.

They qualified if two adults were related by marriage; a child was related to either or both adults by blood, marriage, adoption or legal guardianship and were claimed as dependents for income tax purposes; and all members occupy a single dwelling unit on a regular continuing basis.

Soppe noted the second driver was the $10 per additional child not being adequate to cover expenses.

“We just thought $10 to watch your child all summer long was just too low. To put that into perspective a little bit, you can’t go watch a two-hour movie for $10 anymore. If you’re going to go to Lost Island (Waterpark), it's $39 per a day,” Soppe said.

“We’re charging $10 a summer, which was pretty low. To do the math on that, you’re paying for one lifeguard to watch one kid for 42 minutes, and that $10 is gone. That’s not putting anything into the pool expenses as far as upkeep and maintenance, other staff, and all that.”

The new structure will result in families with two parents and two kids paying less than last summer.

But the dissenters pointed to the added expense for the families of two parents and three or more children.

Despite the argument that the family pass would have needed to be hiked anyway to keep up with aging facilities and other increased costs, Ganfield proposed a 25% reduction for those larger families hitting a certain threshold, instead of “penalizing” the ones with four, five or more kids.

“Still keep it at $40 for the adults, $50 for the kids, and then discount 25%," he said. "We’re giving our families a benefit."

Ganfield suggested "that’s incentivizing families to participate together – instead of what we’re hearing from our residents: 'My adult people just won’t go then because that’s going to save me $80. So that will help offset what I have to pay for my kids and I’ll just send my kids alone,' which is only going to compound the issue of overworked lifeguards.”

He motioned to table the discussion until the Dec. 19 meeting but it failed in a 3-4 vote.

Schultz didn’t object to the headaches created by the process of identifying families and urged staff to continue enforcing the definition as it has been done in the past. But he met resistance.

“We have the policy there, and we ask them. It’s just hard to prove it,” said Soppe. “They’re not going to bring a marriage certificate into the Rec or birth certificates or all that. We’re basically at their word.”

And that raised concerns for others because of the abuse heaped on the high school-aged kids often manning the front desk.

“They’re having trouble verifying these things and when they’re being questioned, people are getting irate,” said Councilor Simon Harding.

In addition to the rate changes, Soppe said The Falls has addressed the issues by increasing the law enforcement presence and taking other action, like moving a fence in to prevent people from gathering in an area that’s hard to monitor. If a larger number of patrons have a season pass, that also allows staff to more easily recognize troublemakers because of the ID they're issued.

Other recreational program and facility fees – all of which will become effective Jan. 1 – are slated to see small increases to keep pace with costs. Most ranged from $2 to $15 more.