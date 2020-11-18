Scott County Auditor: Iowa 2nd congressional district recount could take days (copy)

Updated tallies from other counties were not readily available Wednesday afternoon. However, Miller-Meeks campaign said it picked up two more votes in Johnson County on Wednesday after the recount board sorted through about 10,000 ballots.

Hart has requested a recount in all 24 counties in the southeastern Iowa district.

During the last two weeks, the race has see-sawed back and forth by slim margins between the two candidates due to reporting errors discovered in precincts in Jasper and Lucas counties.

Miller-Meeks has claimed victory, and both candidates were in Washington, D.C., last week to participate in orientation for new members of Congress.

"This is the closest federal race in the country and, as we’ve seen since Election Day, the vote totals in this race continue to fluctuate," Hart campaign communications director Riley Kilburg said it a statement. "The recount boards in each county have just begun their work and we fully expect the totals to continue to shift as we move further into this process. As we have said since the beginning, it is critical that we take the time to get this right and make sure the will of Iowa voters is heard."

Pate, in a tweet sent Wednesday from Johnson County as he observed the recount there, called for patience.