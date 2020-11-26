Scott County Auditor: 95% chance Iowa 2nd district U.S. House race headed to court

Michael Bousselot, chief of staff to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and the Miller-Meeks campaign's representative on the recount board, advocated for re-tabulating the absentee ballots, stating he could not sign his name to the recount board's report "that has this cloud over it."

Davenport attorney Ian Russell, the Hart campaign's representative on the recount board, contended it was beyond the scope of the recount board to conduct an audit, and that its task is not to reconcile the recount and canvass of votes. Ultimately, he said it will be up to Scott County Board of Supervisors to decide whether to certify the recount board's results and send them on to the Iowa Secretary of State for statewide certification on Monday.

"I know it's unfortunate," Russell said. "This is not what any of us wanted to happen, but the statute is clear that the recount board recounts the ballots. ... It doesn't try to audit them and compare them. If there's a discrepancy ... there's a remedy for that" through the courts.