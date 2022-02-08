Schultz, Ganfield side with Dunn, Harding in defeating effort to repeal Cedar Falls’ downtown zoning code

CEDAR FALLS – New members Dustin Ganfield and Gil Schultz were among a majority of the City Council opposing a repeal of the newly adopted downtown zoning code Monday night.

Eliminating form-based zoning, the new code’s backbone, was taken off the table in an informal 4-3 voice vote at a work session in the Community Center.

Schultz and Ganfield, during their second meeting on the council three weeks ago, had gone along with three veteran councilors in favor of entertaining the process for replacing the code with the former, more traditional zoning.

The new code was adopted in November when two former councilors, Frank Darrah and Mark Miller, also supported it. The question had been whether Schultz and Ganfield might reverse its course.

“I’ve heard from an overwhelming majority” that the work leading up to adopting the new code was a “very transparent process,” said Ganfield. “We’re still willing to make changes to it. I, for one, want to see some changes with the parking aspect, as well as the review entity. But the timeliness of repealing and essentially wasting time there is a concern for me. I also asked specifically for folks to reach out to me, and I didn’t hear enough from the public that this had to change and go back with a full repeal.”

Similarly, Schultz heard little negative feedback, noting after the meeting some downtown business owners were confused and felt the new code could be retroactively applied to them. He clarified that’s untrue as the new code primarily pertains to new development.

Schultz said he wanted to give opponents of form-based zoning another opportunity to voice their concerns. That’s why he previously voted to consider repeal. No opponents came forward. He said he respects the opinions of the developers, Planning and Zoning Commission members, and other experts he’d heard talk about the new code favorably.

Schultz and Ganfield joined councilors Kelly Dunn, a longtime supporter, and Simon Harding, once a swing vote, in voting to stick with the new zoning ordinance.

With repeal seemingly off the table, a possible compromise was informally supported and sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review. It would restore the commission’s role in the approval of site plans, eliminating a staff review board.

Some councilors believe the commission is unneeded in the process because the new code includes a “check list” of requirements, eliminating the ambiguity associated with issues like building height that would warrant the commission.

But that view is challenged by other councilors who feel more oversight and public input are needed.

The council had consented to two other possible changes — the elimination of the shared parking requirement for certain new development and the upping of the private parking ratio for residential units for new mixed-use and multi-unit buildings in the commercial areas of downtown.

Those recommendations will be the focus of a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Center.

Repeal and replace

Five votes would have been enough for council to repeal the code. Councilors Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires voted in favor of repeal and bringing back traditional zoning.

At the previous meeting, a moratorium on building permits in commercial areas came to the floor, but was unanimously dismissed after a public outcry about its mere mention stunting growth.

In a last ditch effort Monday, Kruse tried to frame repeal as a compromise, proposing to integrate some “totally fine” aspects of the new code and the visioning process.

“I’m not looking at throwing the whole thing out,” he said. “As they say with a baby in bath water: Just throw out the bath water, keep the baby, and let’s scrub it up a little bit. It all wouldn’t be lost,” he said.

