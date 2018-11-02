JOHNSTON — Could a Democrat be the first political beneficiary of a new state law proposed and approved by Republicans?
J.D. Scholten is counting on it.
Iowa voters in this year’s midterm elections cannot vote straight ticket: the process of checking just one box on the ballot to cast votes for all candidates from one political party.
The process was popular: 1 in 3 Iowa voters voted straight ticket in 2016, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
More Republicans than Democrats voted straight ticket in 2016 and 2014, the Secretary of State’s office said. But this year Scholten, a Democratic candidate for Congress in western Iowa’s conservative-leaning 4th District, thinks the elimination of that option could help him upset eight-term Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.
King periodically comes under fire for comments that align with themes of white nationalism, and this year corporations like Land O’ Lakes, Black Hills Energy and Purina stated they will no longer donate to his campaigns. And a former staffer for Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s longtime Republican U.S. Senator, recently wrote a CNN.com op-ed in which she called for Iowans to vote King out of office.
Despite the tumult, King has won re-election generally by double-digit margins, but some polling on the 4th District race shows Scholten running closer with King than previous Democratic candidates.
The elimination of straight-ticket voting was proposed and approved by the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and signed into law by GOP former Gov. Terry Branstad.
Scholten said many 4th District Republicans in the past voted straight ticket, but are now forced to make a choice in every race. So some may not vote for King.
In 2016, for example, 4th District voters cast 231,229 votes for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and 226,719 for King, roughly 2 percent fewer.
Scholten was asked about the issue during recording for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television.
He said some Republicans may be thinking "I can no longer consciously vote for Steve King."
“And so now with straight ticket off, they’re going to have to see his name and make that decision," he said. "And I see that getting into a lot of people’s heads."
The 4th District has roughly 70,000 more active Republican voters than Democrats. Scholten said his appeal is as a candidate who will “show up” and fight for the district, and pointed to previous federal officeholders from Iowa who had bipartisan appeal, like Grassley and Democrats Tom Harkin and Berkley Bedell.
“I came to the idea that if you got out to the people and you prove that you’re trustworthy and prove that you’re going to fight for the people of your district, you’re going to earn votes,” Scholten said. “And that is what we have been doing for the last 16 months.”
“Iowa Press” can be seen on Iowa Public Television at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday. It will also air on IPTV’s digital channel at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and will be online beginning Friday afternoon at IPTV.org.
