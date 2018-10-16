SIOUX CITY — After topping eight-term U.S. Rep. Steve King in campaign cash for a fourth straight period, Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten says he’s financially set to competitively challenge the incumbent over the final three weeks to election day.
Scholten, a former paralegal and professional baseball player from Sioux City, raised $661,013 in the three-month period ended Sept. 30. That’s more than four times the amount of $161,673 King collected during that quarter, according to reports filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission.
Scholten and King, a Republican from Kiron, are competing in the Iowa 4th congressional district race, along with Libertarian Party nominee Charles Aldrich, of Clarion. The election is Nov. 6.
Scholten has outraised King in four consecutive quarters, dating to the report that ended the 2017 year. In the prior quarter, he tripled the amount King raised through June 30, with Scholten’s $269,162 compared to the $70,601 collected by the congressman.
Combining the last four quarters, Scholten has raised $1.38 million, while King has brought in just over $515,000.
In a Tuesday release, Scholten said, “Anyone who doesn’t think we can win this race hasn’t been paying attention. Increasing our fundraising numbers for a fourth quarter in a row shows the momentum our campaign is building.
Scholten finished September with $621,708 cash on hand, while King had $160,561 in the bank at the end of the period.
The 4th District is the most Republican congressional district in the state, and an Emerson College Poll in September showed King with a 10-point lead.
Scholten is pushing toward Election Day with a series of town hall meetings, in the You Can’t Fake Showing Up swing through every 4th District county. That tour will wrap in Sioux City on Oct. 25.
This weekend, Scholten has drawn a high-profile campaign surrogate. Bernie Sanders, 2016 presidential candidate, Saturday in Sioux City and Sunday in Fort Dodge and Ames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.