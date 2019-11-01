WATERLOO — The two men running for the city’s at-large City Council seat bring starkly different backgrounds and philosophies.
Steve Schmitt, running for his fourth straight term, is being challenged by Dave Boesen in the only contested race on Tuesday’s Waterloo municipal election ballot.
Schmitt, 70, of 1910 Kitty Hawk Drive, said he brings a long background of private sector business experience which can be applied to make the city more efficient and lower property taxes.
Boesen, 62, of 3203 Marigold Drive, said his career working for the fire and police departments gives him the knowledge to improve city services to attract new taxpayers and grow the community.
Schmitt has worked for 35 years in the telecommunications industry, beginning with McLeod USA before starting his own business Schmitt Telecom Partners. The firm merged with Advanced Systems Inc./Gordon Flesch, where Schmitt now serves as vice president of telecommunications.
“I have that experience from my time in the private sector and Dave doesn’t,” Schmitt said. “It get when people say you can’t run government like a business, but I just think there’s some real efficiencies that the city … is not realizing because the vast majority of our council members and city employees have never worked in the private sector.
“It doesn’t make them bad people,” he added. “It’s just not the way they think.”
Boesen worked for Waterloo Fire Rescue from 1986 through 2012, serving as a firefighter, arson K-9 handler, fire marshal and battalion chief. He then worked six years as the property/evidence coordinator for the Waterloo Police Department until retiring in 2018.
“I’ve worked with every city department head and I’ve integrated with a lot of city workers on projects,” Boesen said. “I think a person with that background and understanding of how the city operates is ahead of somebody that’s coming in and looking at it from a business standpoint.
“Government agencies aren’t businesses,” he added. “I’m looking at how we can improve our services and keep our costs down as opposed to (the idea) the best way to grow this city is to cut.”
Schmitt rejects the notion he is trying to cut public safety and other city services when he focuses on lowering the property tax rate.
“I’m not talking about cutting anything,” Schmitt said. “What I’ve talked about for 12 years is us working with Cedar Falls, Black Hawk County and other entities to provide the same service or even better for the same cost or less.”
He said the city should investigate merging law enforcement, wastewater treatment and other services with the county and surrounding services to reduce overhead.
Schmitt said he hasn’t endorsed Waterloo having cross-trained police and firefighters similar to the Cedar Falls public safety officers, an issue Boesen has brought into the race.
“I’m open to any and all conversations and then we’ll decide,” he said. “But when you have candidates saying ‘not today, not tomorrow, not ever’ … that raises red flags.”
Boesen said his goal is to strengthen the city’s public safety services. He flatly opposes the Cedar Falls PSO program, which he believes would make Waterloo less safe and ultimately be more expensive to taxpayers.
He noted Schmitt did vote for a budget in 2014, the only budget Schmitt has supported over 12 years, that eliminated three police and three firefighter positions.
“What I think we need is a cohesive City Council that supports the mayor’s agenda moving the city forward,” Boesen said. “I truly believe if we have a council that’s willing to work together and put Waterloo first in every vote, the city’s going to grow and prosper and we’ll attract more businesses and more housing.”
Both Schmitt and Boesen agree the city should have included the business community earlier in discussions about the fair chance initiative, which is designed to give persons with criminal pasts a better shot at finding work.
Schmitt said he supports removing the criminal history question from a job application but said the city’s adopted plan goes too far and will cause businesses to leave the community.
Boesen said he supports the “ban the box” measure. “I don’t think we’re going to have a flight of businesses leaving our community,” he said.
They also differ on a recent ordinance boosting the mayor’s salary from $87,455 to $94,000 a year. Schmitt voted against the ordinance, saying Waterloo has not shown taxpayers a good reason why the job merits a raise.
Boesen said he supported the raise, noting Mayor Quentin Hart currently does the same job as the Cedar Falls mayor and city administrator, who have combined salaries of $284,000.
The at-large City Council seat is selected by voters in all of the city’s wards.
In other city races, Ward 4 Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. is running unopposed for a second term; Jonathan Grieder is running unopposed for the Ward 2 seat to replace Councilman Bruce Jacobs, who is not seeking re-election; and Hart is running unopposed for a third term.
