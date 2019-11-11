WATERLOO -- Two Waterloo City Council members have been fined for failing to file campaign finance reports on time.
At-Large Councilman Steve Schmitt and Ward 4 Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. both missed the Oct. 31 deadline to file reports ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Both campaigns were fined $20 by the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Finance Disclosure Board.
Iowa law requires candidates running for city office to file reports five days ahead of the election detailing who gave them money and how their campaigns spent the funds.
Amos, who was re-elected while running unopposed, filed his report one day after the deadline but still before the election. Schmitt, who lost his bid for a fourth term to Dave Boesen, did not file his report until Nov. 7, or two days after voters went to the polls.
Schmitt said the error was due to a miscommunication about the deadlines within his campaign.
The eventual reports showed Boesen, who took 65 percent of the votes cast, with a significant fundraising advantage over Schmitt.
Boesen had raised $9,120 during the campaign finance reporting period compared to just $2,636 for Schmitt, which included $662 left over from his last council campaign.
Amos received a single $500 for his campaign, but did not spend any money other than his campaign account's banking fees.
Mayor Quentin Hart, who was running unopposed for a third term, raised $5,940 and spent $3,122 on his campaign during the reporting period, according to campaign finance reports.
Jonathan Grieder, who was elected as the new Ward 2 council representative, raised $5,540 for his campaign. Almost all of Grieder's donations were received before the candidate filing deadline, which is when he learned he would have no opponent.
