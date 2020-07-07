Saul, Dunn head into Cedar Falls runoff election after finishing on top Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are heading to an Aug. 4 runoff election after coming out on top Tuesday in a five-candidate field for an at-large seat on the City Council.
"We're still alive," said Dunn, a 42-year-old licensed practical nurse. "I feel lucky, out of five people I was top two."
"I'm up for another election," said Saul, 64, vice president of the PIPAC Insurance Agency. "I'm very excited, and I'm looking forward to it, actually."
Saul received the most votes with 2,257, or 34.78%, according to unofficial results from the Black Hawk County election office. A total of 1,836 people, or 28.29%, voted for Dunn.
Overall, 6,508 Cedar Falls residents cast ballots in the election. A candidate would have needed to garner more than 50% of those votes to win the seat outright.
Third-place finisher T.J. Frein was less than 200 votes behind Dunn with 1,639, or 25.25%. The two other candidates trailed far behind. Penny Popp got 455 votes, or 7.01%, and 287 people, or 4.42%, cast ballots for Fred Perryman. There were also 16 write-in votes.
Dunn praised all of the contenders for entering the race. "It does take courage and I commend them for that courage," she said.
The top two vote-getters will compete to fill the seat vacated when Rob Green became mayor at the beginning of this year. Council members appointed Nick Taiber to fill the position, but citizens petitioned for a special election. Originally set for March 24, the election was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and then had to be pushed back to avoid a conflict with last month’s primary vote.
"I expected it to be a runoff," said Saul. "I was just surprised that it is with Kelly. I thought it would be with T.J. Frein."
Both she and Frein had expressed various concerns with the city's public safety officer initiative. The city had been replacing police and firefighter positions with PSOs cross-trained to serve in both roles when the council earlier this year voted to accelerate the process by laying off all remaining firefighters.
"I was the only one that was not upset, as far as I know, about the PSO issue," said Dunn. She also didn't see the corruption in City Hall that some candidates were talking about.
She called her candidacy "obviously majorly different" than Saul's.
"We're clearly different," said Saul. "She's kind of like the unity, no conflict, just go-along-to-get-along kind of candidate."
By contrast, she said, her candidacy is more about ensuring the council is doing what's best for the city, not just what staff recommends.
"People are not happy with our City Council members, just saying whatever staff says is OK," said Saul. "They want a little more thought and critical thinking put into the decisions we're making."
She believes being responsive on the PSO issue gave her an edge in the race over other candidates. She contends that officials had always said public safety officers would only supplement police and firefighters, not replace them.
"I came out strong in the beginning when they fired all the firefighters," said Saul, announcing her candidacy shortly afterwards. "I think that's what fueled the initial voting."
She also believes her experience serving on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission was helpful to her campaign.
At least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of people – 5,726 – voted by absentee ballot in this election. The remaining 782 votes were cast Tuesday at the sole polling place in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The 6,508 turnout was 21.87% of Cedar Falls 29,751 registered voters.
Both Saul and Dunn aired a TV commercial in campaigning for the seat. Dunn did some campaign mailers while Saul focused on door knocking and phone calls. They are looking to do more of the same as they campaign for the runoff.
"You've got to get the word out," said Saul. "You've got to motivate your base to come out."
Dunn hopes that people "will continue to pay attention," saying this could be a tough time of year to run a campaign.
"I just hope we can keep our momentum and I hope the people look into what both LeaAnn stands for and what I stand for," she said.
At-large candidates for Cedar Falls City Council in July 7, 2020, election
