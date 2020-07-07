Saul, Dunn head into Cedar Falls runoff election after finishing on top Tuesday

"I expected it to be a runoff," said Saul. "I was just surprised that it is with Kelly. I thought it would be with T.J. Frein."

Both she and Frein had expressed various concerns with the city's public safety officer initiative. The city had been replacing police and firefighter positions with PSOs cross-trained to serve in both roles when the council earlier this year voted to accelerate the process by laying off all remaining firefighters.

"I was the only one that was not upset, as far as I know, about the PSO issue," said Dunn. She also didn't see the corruption in City Hall that some candidates were talking about.

She called her candidacy "obviously majorly different" than Saul's.

"We're clearly different," said Saul. "She's kind of like the unity, no conflict, just go-along-to-get-along kind of candidate."

By contrast, she said, her candidacy is more about ensuring the council is doing what's best for the city, not just what staff recommends.

"People are not happy with our City Council members, just saying whatever staff says is OK," said Saul. "They want a little more thought and critical thinking put into the decisions we're making."