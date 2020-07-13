Saul, Dunn discuss range of topics at Cedar Falls candidate forum

Both women voiced support for a vigil held in Cedar Falls after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. While Dunn emphasized that "all protesters are not violent," Saul worried about when things do get out of hand and expressed sympathy for the difficulties police face in their jobs.

"They are pulled into situations that they are not trained for," she said. "Yet, they are required to handle people who are completely out of control."

On a question about who they would support for police chief, Saul focused instead on how city code diverts from state law in the appointment process. She noted recommendations come from the public safety director and city administrator rather than being directly decided by the mayor and council. Saul said that would be one of the first things she would seek to change as a council member.

Dunn said on the council she wouldn't have a problem voicing her ideas and opinions to longstanding members. "I would just speak," she said. "I don't feel intimidated by those people."