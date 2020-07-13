Saul, Dunn discuss range of topics at Cedar Falls candidate forum

CEDAR FALLS -- Candidates seeking an at-large City Council seat were questioned Monday during a forum on a host of topics from COVID-19 to climate change and even taking a knee during the national anthem.
LeaAnn Saul, 64, and Kelly Dunn, 42, are competing in the Aug. 4 run-off election. They were the top two vote-getters in the July 7 special election that featured five candidates. The forum was held at the El Dorado Heights park shelter by the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.
The city's public safety officer program -- a prominent topic of discussion in elections leading up to this race -- didn't come up in the questions asked by the two dozen community members in attendance. Both candidates addressed the council's decision earlier this year to terminate the remaining firefighter positions and replace them with the cross-trained PSOs in answer to a question, though.
Saul has "been passionate about what's been going on in the fire department for a long time," she said. City officials had told her "all along ... that we would always have full-time firefighters." So she felt lied to in January when the council voted to appoint Nick Taiber to the position now up for election rather than initially letting the voters decide. Taiber, who didn't run to retain the seat, later voted with a council majority to replace the firefighters with PSOs.
"I'm not saying the PSO program is bad," she noted. "I don't say that. What is wrong with what happened is how they went about the process."
Dunn said she had been watching people's concern with the PSO issue over time, hearing how some residents talked about a conspiracy and corruption related to the change.
"It's just plain and simple, I didn't see that," she said. Rather, Dunn "sees national politics trickling into our city" in some of the rhetoric around the issue. "I didn't see any one who would stop this behavior" among the other four announced candidates, so she decided to get into the election that led to the run-off.
Although the race is nonpartisan, the candidates talked about their political viewpoints.
"I am a conservative, but I believe I am very fair-minded," said Saul, who is the Republicans of Black Hawk County chairwoman. Dunn, by contrast, said "I am probably more of a progressive."
An Aurora native, Dunn first came to Cedar Falls for college. She is married with three children and works as a licensed practical nurse at a local clinic.
Saul, a Cedar Falls native, is vice president of the PIPAC health insurance brokerage company. She's an active civic volunteer, sits on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission and also serves on an economic development committee for Cedar Falls Community Main Street.
Both women voiced support for a vigil held in Cedar Falls after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. While Dunn emphasized that "all protesters are not violent," Saul worried about when things do get out of hand and expressed sympathy for the difficulties police face in their jobs.
"They are pulled into situations that they are not trained for," she said. "Yet, they are required to handle people who are completely out of control."
On a question about who they would support for police chief, Saul focused instead on how city code diverts from state law in the appointment process. She noted recommendations come from the public safety director and city administrator rather than being directly decided by the mayor and council. Saul said that would be one of the first things she would seek to change as a council member.
Dunn said on the council she wouldn't have a problem voicing her ideas and opinions to longstanding members. "I would just speak," she said. "I don't feel intimidated by those people."
Saul said standing up to the council and city staff "is probably the primary reason I'm running. We are being run by the city administrator and his directors." On the council, she would propose the large agenda packets come out five days to week earlier to give members more time to read and research.
Dunn called COVID-19 "100%" real, and said "because we turned wearing a mask into a political issue we can't stop it." Saul said the council "should take the responsibility to do what is necessary" but "we have to be very careful as a body what decisions we make."
There are no good answers, she suggested, "but we can't shut down everything" when it comes to local businesses.
Dunn also said she supported the resilience plan the city will be working on related to climate change issues. Saul believes Cedar Falls has been a good steward of the environment. "What is it the city should do?" she quizzed one of the forum audience members.
One issue that both candidates seemed to be in agreement on is that they still stand for the national anthem.
"Just because I stand doesn't mean I have a problem with a person who takes a knee," said Dunn.
"I'm not going to condemn a person who doesn't stand," added Saul.
