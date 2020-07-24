Saul corrects mistakes with campaign mailing

CEDAR FALLS — LeaAnn Saul is making amends for some mistakes on a campaign mailing she recently sent out.
The candidate for an at-large seat on the City Council said she omitted an attribution statement on her literature and used a regular nonprofit stamp to mail the items. Both were done unintentionally, Saul said.
“We forgot to say, ‘Paid for by LeaAnn Saul for Cedar Falls,’” she noted, which is required on political mailings.
On the stamps, Saul said she has a nonprofit political mailing permit, but accidentally got the less-expensive regular nonprofit stamps. She picked up the stamps from the Waterloo Post Office “and they gave me the wrong ones.”
The problem was caught after the mailings were stamped and postal officials nearly required her to re-do the work, according to Saul. But they decided it would be possible to send the mailing with incorrect stamps.
“They were the wrong stamps, but it was the right amount of postage that was paid,” said Saul, after she paid the difference.
A Cedar Falls resident emailed a letter to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board after discovering the problems in the mailing he and others received. That caused an attorney with the board to contact Saul, according to her and correspondence the resident shared with The Courier.
The attorney directed Saul to publish a correction regarding the errors. That is planned for the Sunday edition of The Courier, she noted. “He sent me the proper language to print” in the correction, said Saul.
