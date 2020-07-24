Saul corrects mistakes with campaign mailing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — LeaAnn Saul is making amends for some mistakes on a campaign mailing she recently sent out.

The candidate for an at-large seat on the City Council said she omitted an attribution statement on her literature and used a regular nonprofit stamp to mail the items. Both were done unintentionally, Saul said.

“We forgot to say, ‘Paid for by LeaAnn Saul for Cedar Falls,’” she noted, which is required on political mailings.

On the stamps, Saul said she has a nonprofit political mailing permit, but accidentally got the less-expensive regular nonprofit stamps. She picked up the stamps from the Waterloo Post Office “and they gave me the wrong ones.”

The problem was caught after the mailings were stamped and postal officials nearly required her to re-do the work, according to Saul. But they decided it would be possible to send the mailing with incorrect stamps.

“They were the wrong stamps, but it was the right amount of postage that was paid,” said Saul, after she paid the difference.