CEDAR FALLS — A municipal sanitary sewer project had been delayed in the past because of a lack of contractor interest in it.

But it is moving forward now that a bid has been received, albeit a much more expensive proposal than previously estimated.

The City Council unanimously approved a $735,520 contract Monday with Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, the only bidder for the sanitary sewer repair on properties along Minnetonka Drive and west of Oak Park Boulevard.

Councilmembers did not discuss the item before voting. It was the third time the project had been put out to bid, according to meeting documents.

It came in 66.3% costlier than the engineering estimate of $442,200. The troublesome line had been extended through an above-ground crossing over a ravine and officials say the temporary solution came with ongoing costs. The project includes a new lift station, as well.

“It’s got to be done and we haven’t had any bids in the past,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn in a phone interview.

“I’m certainly not going to do it,” she quipped.

A total of $900,000 in sewer revenue bonds had been earmarked for the construction in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

In other business, councilmembers voted 4-3 during a committee meeting that all of their email interactions with the public would be done through the addresses provided by the city as a matter of best legal and security practice.

Previously, all emails sent to a councilmember’s city address would automatically forward to most, if not all, of the councilmembers’ personal emails. But that hadn’t been happening in some cases because of errors created by a new system.

The spark for the issue came as a result of new security insurance policy.

During the regular meeting, two downtown property owners successfully lobbied for the council and city staff to review current parking ticket practices for anyone with a parking permit who leaves their cars parked for more than 48 hours in a downtown public lot, which is a violation of city code.

The provision is more heavily enforced after a snow storm to make it easier for snow removal.

Also, city administrative supervisor Kim Kerr was celebrated for having achieved the status of “certified municipal clerk” through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

The council also approved without discussion:

A resolution designating 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 as an additional window of use for consumer fireworks this year. The other window is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 under city code.

A $728,796 contract with K&W Electric, the only bidder, to replace a traffic signal at Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue as well as landscaping improvements at two Prairie Parkway roundabouts. The cost is in line with the engineering estimate.

A resolution addressing an unexpected error in selling $3.86 million in general obligation capital loan notes last year that has to do with Cedar Falls Utilities being a “component unit” of the city and associated with a joint powers entity. It will not impact the debt service levy or have any adverse financial impact, per Finance Director Jennifer Rodenbeck.

An appointment of Mike Mangin to the Board of Adjustment for a five-year term.

A resolution setting a March 6 public hearing for an agreement with McDonald Construction & Remodeling for the conveyance of 2.04 acres of city land in its industrial park to be used for future development.

