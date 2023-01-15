Sandie Greco retiring after 54 years of serving Waterloo

WATERLOO — Sandie Greco has worked in a man’s world for more than 50 years.

Now, she’s leaving the city of Waterloo’s Public Works Department as the traffic operations and animal control director to focus on retirement.

“It’s time for me to move on and let the younger group command,” Greco said. “I have no regrets. I gave it my all.”

Born in Waterloo, she graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1970. But before she graduated, she started at Public Works as a clerk in 1969.

She then went to University of Northern Iowa, but left when she was offered a full-time position with the city. Eventually, she ended up going back to college at Upper Iowa University in 1988 for a degree in management.

Twelve years later, her supervisor promoted her to director.

Greco’s most memorable moments are from the people she worked with every day.

“I’ve worked with these people for so long, they’re my second family,” she said. “We brainstorm, we work together – we’re a team, you know?”

She also enjoyed the times she got to spend with the people of Waterloo. She said she wishes she got to meet more of the people she served. One way she did get to meet them, though, is through Public Works Day.

Each year, Public Works would open up its facility for people to tour and ride the heavy equipment. She said she loved seeing faces, both kids and adults, light up when riding something like a lift truck.

“I think it gives people an idea of what we do,” she said. “It’s not just getting in a garbage truck and picking up garbage. There’s a lot more to it than that. I’m gonna miss that.”

Apart from spending most of her time at Public Works, she also taught dance to children and adults for 35 years. She said she’d work until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and then head to Dixie’s School of Dance to teach until 10 p.m.

“That was my outlet,” she said. Last year, she joined a group of women who performed a dance routine for veterans going on an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

Even though Greco referred to all the current department heads at Public Works as “her sons,” she expressed excitement about spending more time with her actual family.

She recently returned from a month in Saudi Arabia to see her son Sam and his wife Melanie along with her grandkids. She also has two daughters, Amy and Angelina.

As a woman who’s succeeded in a career working mostly with men, she’s had some words of advice for her daughters about jobs. She has the same message for all females.

“I think any girl who believes in anything can achieve it,” said Greco. “No matter what field it’s in, you just have to go for it.”

