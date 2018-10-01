DES MOINES — Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, will be a special guest speaker at a fundraiser for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The Reynolds campaign made the announcement Monday.
Sanders will speak at Reynolds’ second annual fall fundraiser, the Kim Reynolds Harvest Festival, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 13.
Sanders has served as the Trump administration’s press secretary since July 2017.
“I am so excited to welcome Sarah Sanders to Iowa as a special guest for my second annual Harvest Festival,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Sarah has an amazing story as a driven, working mom who shares our strong work ethic and values. It’s a story I believe Iowans will enjoy hearing.”
The Reynolds campaign said the event will be family-friendly with live music, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals and barbecue.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens spoke at last year’s festival, the first after Reynolds became governor.
