IOWA FALLS -- Now averaging in second place in the presidential polling of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Sen. Bernie Sanders is buttressing his recent rise with several stops in eastern Iowa next week, including a stop in Hardin County.
Sanders will hold a town hall campaign event in Iowa Falls on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Ellsworth Community College's Hamilton Auditorium, 1100 College Ave., his campaign announced Wednesday.
The event is free and open to the public, but those interested are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/165435/. Doors open at 10 a.m. and entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the campaign.
The Democratic senator from Vermont will also hold a forum on Dec. 5 in Story City, as well as a forum Dec. 6 in Grinnell and a rally Dec. 7 in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa Falls stop, his campaign announced. Sanders will also hold a town hall in Indianola on Dec. 8.
Sanders is polling at an average of 18.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That's behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, polling at an average of 24%, and just ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.7% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 16.3%.
The rest of the field is polling at an average of 6% or less, led by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 5.3%.
