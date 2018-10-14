DES MOINES — Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, pointed to GOP successes at the national and state level Saturday night as evidence Iowans need to turn out in droves to elect Republicans on Nov. 6 to maintain the positive momentum.
“We need you to step up,” Sanders told about 800 Iowans who turned out for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ annual campaign fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
“Remember, elections matter. They have severe consequences,” said Sanders, who paid tribute to Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s handling of the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearings that confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Instead of a 6-3 liberal Supreme Court under Hillary Clinton, we now have a 5-4 conservative Supreme Court under President Trump. Elections have consequences,” Sanders told the crowd.
Sanders — daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — focused part of her speech on the time she spent working on presidential campaigns that included her father’s victory in the 2008 Republican Party caucuses and meeting her husband, Brian, in Iowa 10 years ago as well.
“There’s probably not a Casey’s General Store or a Pizza Ranch across Iowa that I haven’t been to,” Sanders said. “In fact, I think I may be one of the only non-Iowans that hasn’t run for president that’s been to all 99 counties and done the ‘full Grassley.’”
But she also ran through a list of Republican advances made by her current boss and Gov. Reynolds to emphasize GOP policies are moving the nation and Iowa in the right direction.
“America is back and we’re booming,” Sanders said.
Sanders and others took aim at Reynolds’ Democratic opponent, Fred Hubbell, who she called “a liberal Democrat who would be a total disaster for your state. Trust me, I’ve seen what a liberal Democrat running a state looks like. Remember, I’m from Arkansas, and I lived under the Clintons for a long time. Trust me, that’s not what you want.”
Reynolds called Sanders a “rock star” in her role as Trump’s press secretary.
“She’s tough. She doesn’t back down, and she gets it,” Reynolds said. “We love you. Keep doing what you’re doing.”
Turning to her current race, Reynolds said she is encountering excitement as she travels the state. “You can really feel the momentum and the energy,” she said. “I think people are starting to pay attention and they feel good about the direction that Iowa is going.”
Grassley and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said they expect to spend much of the next 23 days campaigning for GOP candidates statewide. “I think we’re going to see a blue flush” on Nov. 6, Ernst said.
Reynolds said the stretch run will be “all about turnout” as she prepares for the final two debates with Hubbell over the next week — one in Sioux City on Wednesday evening and one in Davenport next Sunday.
“Make these last weeks count,” she told the crowd. “If we show up, we win.”
