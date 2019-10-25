Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed legalizing marijuana and expunging criminal records of marijuana-related offenses.
The U.S. senator from Vermont said he would use executive authority to declassify marijuana as a controlled substance and introduce legislation that would permanently legalize marijuana.
Sanders also said he would reform the federal clemency process and invest federal funding in communities “hit hardest by the war on drugs,” according to his campaign.
“We’re going to legalize marijuana and end the horrifically destructive war on drugs,” Sanders said in a statement. “It has disproportionately targeted people of color and ruined the lives of millions of Americans. When we’re in the White House, we’re going to end the greed and corruption of the big corporations and make sure that Americans hit hardest by the war on drugs will be the first to benefit from legalization.”
Iowa Forum
A dozen Democratic presidential candidates, including top-tier polling candidates like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, are scheduled to appear at a candidate forum on the economic empowerment of black voters.
The forum is scheduled for Nov. 2 at Drake University’s Sheslow Auditorium and is hosted by the Des Moines branch of the NAACP, KCCI-TV and the Des Moines Register.
Candidates who have committed to taking part in the forum include Sanders, Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
“We believe everyone should have equal opportunity to achieve economic success, sustainability, and financial security,” Kameron Middlebrooks, president of the Des Moines branch of the NAACP, said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing from these presidential candidates about their specific plans to develop wealth in the African American community and eliminate the many disparate gaps communities of color face in America’s economic landscape.”
The forum will be held in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines. Doors open at 8 a.m. The first candidate will speak at 9 a.m. with the event concluding by 2 p.m.
