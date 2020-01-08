{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A congressman from California and the Iowa co-chair will campaign on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents California's 17th congressional district, will host a Waterloo Canvass Launch along with Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who was named Sanders' Iowa campaign co-chair on Jan. 3.

The pair will be at the Bernie 2020 Waterloo Field Office, 1712 W. Fourth St., at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/193675/

Khanna was last in Waterloo campaigning for Sanders in June.

Sanders is atop the polling average in Iowa, at 22%, but that's only slightly higher than former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 21.7%, and two points ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, at 20%, according to Real Clear Politics. Sanders will also appear at the Jan. 14 debate in Des Moines.

