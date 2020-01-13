Sanders, Biden, Steyer announce local watch parties for Tuesday debate

WATERLOO — Some candidates appearing at Tuesday’s debate in Des Moines will hold local watch parties.

The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Drake University in Des Moines. The debate will air on CNN and stream live on CNN.com.

The six Democratic presidential candidates appearing on stage are U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, polling at an average of 21.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers; Pete Buttigieg, polling at an average of 21%; former Vice President Joe Biden, at 17.7%; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 17%; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 5.7%; and Tom Steyer, at 2%.

The Sanders campaign will hold a Waterloo Bernie Debate Watch Party beginning at 7:30 p.m. at 1712 West Fourth St. in Waterloo. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/sandersia/event/197474/.

The Biden campaign plans an Independence Potluck and Debate Watch Party beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Karen and Roxie Mulnix, 206 Eighth St. S.W., in Independence. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/194320/.

The Tom Steyer campaign announced a Waterloo Watch Party beginning at 6 p.m. with a phone bank at 10 West Fourth St., Suite 80, in Waterloo. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iafortomsteyer/event/196925/

