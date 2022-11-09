Salmon wins to move to Iowa Senate District 29

JANESVILLE — Republican Sandy Salmon will serve in the Iowa Senate District 29 seat after beating Democrat Jenn Wolff.

Salmon won with 65%, collecting 17,217 votes to Wolff’s 9,089 in unofficial results. There were 17 write-in votes.

“I’m pretty excited,” Salmon said Tuesday upon hearing the news. “I had a number of volunteers at the house. You can’t do it all by yourself.”

Salmon, 67, of Janesville, had been representing House District 63 for a decade but opted to run for Senate District 29 when redistricting pushed Republican Sen. Carrie Koelker into Senate District 33.

Salmon ran largely on her House record and a platform of fiscal responsibility. She emphasized recent work on revamping state income tax and talked about plans to address property tax relief.

She said her top issues include the carbon pipeline planned to be built through the area as well as school choice, critical race theory and sexualization of children in school.

“There’s going to be plenty on our plate,” she said.

It was Wolff’s first time running for public office. She is a 51-year-old a disabilities advocate from Waverly.

Senate District 29 covers Butler, Bremer and Chickasaw counties and most of Floyd County. Salmon carried each county.