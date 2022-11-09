Salmon wins to move to Iowa Senate District 29

JANESVILLE — Republican Sandy Salmon will serve in the Iowa Senate District 29 seat after beating Democrat Jenn Wolff.
Salmon won with 65%, collecting 17,217 votes to Wolff’s 9,089 in unofficial results. There were 17 write-in votes.
“I’m pretty excited,” Salmon said Tuesday upon hearing the news. “I had a number of volunteers at the house. You can’t do it all by yourself.”
Salmon, 67, of Janesville, had been representing House District 63 for a decade but opted to run for Senate District 29 when redistricting pushed Republican Sen. Carrie Koelker into Senate District 33.
Salmon ran largely on her House record and a platform of fiscal responsibility. She emphasized recent work on revamping state income tax and talked about plans to address property tax relief.
People are also reading…
She said her top issues include the carbon pipeline planned to be built through the area as well as school choice, critical race theory and sexualization of children in school.
“There’s going to be plenty on our plate,” she said.
It was Wolff’s first time running for public office. She is a 51-year-old a disabilities advocate from Waverly.
Senate District 29 covers Butler, Bremer and Chickasaw counties and most of Floyd County. Salmon carried each county.
5 times Black Hawk Co. supervisors meetings got really interesting in 2021
Despite public opposition, Black Hawk County supervisors stick by $99K in cuts to health department
WATERLOO — After more than a dozen residents condemned cuts to the health department’s budget proposal, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors stuck by the reduction Tuesday.
The supervisors voted to uphold last week’s $99,000 cut to the department, funds meant to support an epidemiologist position. The epidemiologist, who studies disease spread and prevention, would have been the second one at the county health department. The vote was again 3-2 to cut the funds, with supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin voting against the cuts.
Last week’s decision underwent legal review after questions arose about whether supervisors or the Board of Health had authority to cut positions from the health department. The supervisors Tuesday rescinded last week’s motion and replaced it with one that solely cut funds, not explicitly the epidemiologist position. It is the job of the health board to determine what items will be affected by funding cuts, according to Iowa law.
Those speaking out against the cuts Tuesday included Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director, and Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools chief human resources officer.
Hart and others emphasized it is the “wrong time” to make public health cuts during a pandemic. He noted that a 2018 report from financial commentary site 24/7 Wall St. ranked Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the worst area for Black people. He said health equity is a factor in that ranking.
“We all have friends and family members that are sitting in hospitals right now that are fighting for their lives,” Hart said. “We know that it took the outstanding leadership of our health department to even guide us to this particular point.”
The Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith said COVID-19 disproportionately impacts the county’s residents of color and people in poverty. She said cutting health department funding would take away services from people who need them most.
“We are watching,” said activist Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez. “We are taking note of what you are doing. And we will hold you accountable in elections.”
Activist and professor Lisa Muñoz implored supervisors to consider the economic, social and health consequences of not funding an epidemiologist.
Black Hawk County is disproportionately affected by transmissible diseases, Hall said. He said an epidemiologist is critical beyond COVID-19 to study all disease patterns. Data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program shows the county ranks worse than 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties for poor health behaviors, which include smoking, excessive drinking, sexually transmitted infections, obesity and more.
Botchway said he was concerned supervisors did not seek input from Waterloo Schools before making their decision. He said the health department was essential in helping schools re-open for in-person learning.
“COVID is not done, and I think that any thought or any inkling that it is is dangerous,” Botchway said. “I frankly don’t understand, and I’m clueless because I’ve been running around for the last year trying to figure out how do we ensure that our schools stay open and remain open, and this vote has drastic implications on that.”
The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County Health Board, said health board members stand by the department’s budget proposal. She noted the health department returned nearly $2.2 million in tax dollars to the county in fiscal years 2016 through 2020.
The $99,000 cut would decrease the overall tax rate by an additional 0.2%, which Schwartz previously said would save homeowners about 90 cents on homes valued at $100,000.
“I’m just amazed at the rationale when we talk about economics,” Robinson said.
Laylin said she feels supervisors and health department members “dug our heels in” on each side without compromising. She called it a “sad commentary” that the disagreements continued Tuesday.
“I think there was a lot of disrespect on both sides,” Laylin said. “That’s very disappointing to me.”
Joe Gorton, former University of Northern Iowa union president, said the health department is in good financial condition. He said the small savings for county residents is not worth the cuts.
“This doesn’t seem to be about finances to me,” Gorton said. “It has to be politics. I don’t see any other way around it. ... The politics of COVID-19 do not favor people who do not take a cautious approach to protecting the public.”
Supervisor Dan Trelka said there will be a joint meeting between the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health in March to discuss each of their roles.
Health department Director Nafissa Egbuonye said she hopes she can clarify her responsibility in reorganizing the department after she was hired. The restructuring required her to lessen full-time employees and redevelop positions.
“I don’t consider this budget to just be Dr. Egbuonye’s budget or the health department’s budget. This is the budget of the community, and that’s the reality,” Egbuonye said. “That’s why ‘public’ is in front of our department — ‘public’ health. It’s the public’s budget.”
Egbuonye said the department will do its “very best” despite the budget cuts. She previously said the cuts would cause the department to “lose its capacity to prepare.”
Supervisor Craig White said an epidemiologist “isn’t going to solve a thing” and he will “never change” his attitude about it. He said doctors told him the same thing, but he did not provide names.
“All the other departments turned their budget in the way we wanted,” White said. “I did my homework, and I take pride in the work I do. ... Just because somebody makes a decision doesn’t mean they have less respect for anybody anywhere.”
Nearly 300 residents petition Black Hawk County supervisors to again consider mask mandate
WATERLOO — COVID-19 cases have declined in recent weeks. More than 7,500 people have been fully vaccinated in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday.
For county resident Dee Vandeventer, the improving conditions signify a ripe opportunity to get ahead of the virus. It’s why she recently created an online petition for a mask mandate in Black Hawk County, which she presented to officials Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Nearly 300 people signed the online petition, including Waterloo Human Rights director the Rev. Abraham Funchess. Waterloo City Council member Sharon Juon signed the petition and spoke Tuesday to supervisors. A breast cancer survivor for 11 years herself, she said she supported Waterloo’s mask mandate after hearing pleas from residents who feared for their lives.
“I know how hard it is as an elected official,” Juon said. “When we enacted the mask mandate in Waterloo, I got a lot of calls against it. But I also got a lot of calls for it, and those to me were the most compelling.”
An initial proposed countywide mask mandate failed before the Board of Supervisors in September. Waterloo and Cedar Falls instituted face mask mandates. An open records request from The Courier unveiled more than 150 emails from residents to supervisors, mostly against the mandate.
The supervisors Tuesday did not consider another mask mandate. Supervisor Chris Schwartz, the sole vote in favor of the original proposal, asked whether the board would be willing to discuss a new resolution. He was met with silence from fellow supervisors.
“It appears there is a lack of appetite amongst the majority to bring it forward,” Supervisor Dan Trelka said.
Tom Little, another supervisor who previously did not support the mandate, was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Some residents previously told supervisors a mandate would insult the ability of Iowans to make decisions for themselves. Juon said local residents are not always wearing masks when recommended.
“It is not always the most popular thing, but in my estimate it is the right thing,” she said. “And that’s what we’re elected to do.”
Vandeventer pointed to mask mandates in surrounding counties, including Dubuque County, which recently extended its guidelines to June 15. Linn and Johnson counties similarly instituted mask mandates.
Public health experts advise that lessening COVID-19 safeguards now could allow variants of the virus to spread rapidly. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently said the variants could “undermine” efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.
County resident Renata Sack said a mask mandate would help in the “next hump” of possible COVID-19 infections. She said she hears about county residents refusing to wear masks even when required by businesses.
“It’s very sad because Black Hawk County has carried a huge burden of this pandemic, and we should not create more suffering and more disasters than necessary,” Sack said. “We should help to get over this.”
Second Amendment sanctuary won't happen in Black Hawk County
WATERLOO — The trend of counties and municipalities across the U.S. becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries won’t include Black Hawk County — at least for now.
Chairman Dan Trelka — the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors — put the discussion on Tuesday’s agenda. He also made a motion to adopt a resolution affirming Black Hawk County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, but his motion died when no one seconded it.
“I don’t think it should be a surprise to anybody where I stand on this issue,” Trelka said. “I’m a law-abiding gun owner. I enjoy the rights of gun ownership and I don’t want them to be infringed at all.”
A Second Amendment sanctuary is a city or county that has adopted a resolution opposing enforcement of gun control laws enacted by the state or federal governments.
Seventeen states, including Kansas and South Dakota in 2010 and Missouri this year, have adopted statewide Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have “sanctuary” status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com. As of Tuesday, six Iowa counties, including Northeast Iowa’s Hardin County, have passed countywide resolutions in recent weeks.
The Republican-heavy Iowa counties are part of a recent push by the Iowa Firearms Coalition, which uploaded a sample resolution to its website July 16. A representative was scheduled to speak at the Black Hawk County GOP central committee meeting Aug. 19, which also passed a resolution supporting the effort recently, confirmed party chair Traci Ciepiela.
Several people spoke in support of the resolution Tuesday, including Cedar Falls resident April Melton, who noted four pending U.S. House of Representatives resolutions advocates say would infringe upon their rights:
- would create a national firearm registry. It was introduced by Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in January and referred to a subcommittee in March. No other action has been taken.
- would require a background check for every firearm sale. It passed the House 240-190 in February but has not been taken up by the Senate.
- would increase the amount of time from three business days to a minimum of 10 days a federal firearms dealer must wait to receive a completed background check before transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. It passed the House 219-210 in March but hasn’t been taken up by the Senate.
- would ban the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns. It was introduced by Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline and referred to a subcommittee in May. No other action has been taken.
“It is clear the federal government has intentions to infringe and hinder on Second Amendment laws,” said Jeff Jacobi of Waterloo.
Brian Hanson of Waterloo said the Second Amendment was “rooted in holy scriptures,” claiming the Bible was “mistranslated” to read “thou shalt not kill” in Exodus 20:13 when it should instead say, “thou shall not murder.”
“It underscores the difference between premeditated murder and self-defense,” Hanson said.
Kent Larsen of Cedar Falls said he was carrying a gun on vacation in Arizona and watched a sheriff’s deputy run into a Walgreens during a “shootout” — the same Walgreens he said he and his wife planned to shop at moments later.
“Had I not been carrying and walked into Walgreens, I never would have met my two granddaughters,” Larsen said. “The right to keep and bear arms is not just for Hardin County.”
Yolando Loveless, director of the county’s Veterans Affairs Commission, said he didn’t “understand why” people were pushing for sanctuary status.
“There are assault weapons on the streets of Waterloo, and Hardin County doesn’t have the population or the gun violence Waterloo has,” Loveless said. “Certain guns we use for fighting wars. ... Why do we need a high-capacity gun to shoot ducks and squirrels?”
Joe Gorton of Waterloo, a professor of criminology at the University of Northern Iowa and head of the Iowa chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are “a red herring” and “a political stunt” that was “not something we have to be concerned about at the county level.”
“The state of Iowa has some of the loosest gun laws,” Gorton said. “What’s going on is an effort to introduce a divisive wedge issue into a body that doesn’t need that right now.”
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson agreed, though he said he would enforce whatever was called of him.
“A domestic violence victim that needs protection and a county ordinance that tells me I can’t infringe — that puts me in a precarious position,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s probably a solution in search of a problem.”
Black Hawk Co. explains why ATV usage won't be expanded
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County won’t join others across the state allowing expanded use of off-road vehicles on county lands, saying the increase in registration fees wouldn’t outweigh the potential dangers and damage to county parks.
Catherine Nicholas, Black Hawk County engineer, met with other department heads, including Sheriff Tony Thompson, last month to discuss whether to allow all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles on county property in more ways than currently allowed under Iowa law for agricultural use.
Their conclusion? It doesn’t make sense for Iowa’s fifth-largest county.
“My main focus is increasing rural safety,” said Nicholas. “In my mind, ATVs, UTVs and rural road safety are not compatible.”
Nicholas and other department heads at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting noted their different perspectives on the issue.
“We didn’t see, number one, a lot of public desire for this ordinance. Number two, we didn’t see a benefit, but rather a number of detriments to the county,” said Mike Treinen, assistant county attorney. He noted 40% to 50% of Iowa counties allowing expanded ATV usage have ordinances that are worded “haphazardly.”
Mike Hendrickson, executive director of county conservation, worried about vandalism to the 9,000 acres his department manages.
“Am I saying that everybody that’s going to drive through is going to tear through our forested areas and our prairies? No, I am not,” he said. “But it would be tough to find public hunting areas that don’t have a trail ripped through there, because this activity is going on already.”
ATVs are currently registered through the county for $17.75 per year, plus title and lien fees, which Hendrickson said would not cover the increased cost to repair trails.
Thompson said any new ordinance probably wouldn’t lead to increased enforcement from deputies, because it is difficult enough distinguishing whether ATV users are conducting legitimate agricultural business or just joyriding.
“I have ATVs. I go up riding in Wisconsin. I enjoy that. But there’s little benefit to Black Hawk County — we simply don’t have the infrastructure” in the form of ATV trails, Thompson said. “So really, we are down to: What is the purpose of us allowing these kinds of activities to occur?”
Supervisor Linda Laylin, who attended the meeting with department heads, said she checked with the county’s insurance provider who said there would be an extra charge to the county’s general liability insurance if an ordinance was passed.
Board chairman Dan Trelka, who asked department heads to look into the issue, noted the county does maintain the Riverview Recreation Area for off-road vehicles in Waterloo and that he also enjoys riding ATVs in other states.
“I wish the conclusion would have been different, but I appreciate the vetting process it went through, and I respect that,” he said.
Deputies at courthouse questioned; sheriff defends practice
WATERLOO — The sheriff disputed a contention that uniformed deputies at the courthouse are “not needed” and a create a “bad perception.”
Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White said Tuesday he wanted to remove sheriff’s deputies from their posts at the courthouse entrance.
“I don’t believe they’re needed,” White said during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “I think when outside people come in here, it’s bad perception we’re putting out.”
The board agreed to station two deputies at the courthouse in February 2020 after one of the county attorney’s assistants was nearly assaulted during a court hearing in January of that year and after hearing from the public about other incidents in the past. The deputies are stationed at the ground-level entrance, checking personal items and operating the metal detector.
White was the lone vote against the proposal, saying at the time he believed it was “throwing money away” on a “one-time incident.” One deputy is funded from county property taxes, and the other from the sheriff and county attorney’s budgets.
“I’ve seen as many as three or four stand down there at one time. That’s when somebody will come up and say, ‘Why do we have that many?’” White said Tuesday. “It’s a bad situation.”
Board chair Dan Trelka, who abstained from the 2020 vote as he was running for sheriff at the time, said Tuesday he would consider discussing it further.
“I think we need one by the change in state code, but I do agree we don’t need two,” Trelka said.
Supervisor Tom Little said he would consider moving the deputies from the first floor entrance to the upstairs area where the majority of courtrooms are located.
However, Sheriff Tony Thompson said 80% of the calls for service to the courthouse in recent years were on the first floor, which also houses courtrooms and other county offices.
There were 69 calls for service to the courthouse in 2018 and 65 calls in 2019 before the deputies were installed. Calls dropped to 39 in 2020, and there have been 44 calls for service so far in 2021.
Primarily, deputies were called for outstanding warrants, but occasionally there were also drug violations, disorderly conduct and even a bomb threat in June 2020, according to a call list provided by Thompson.
“You had every elected official crying for it” when the vote passed last year, Thompson said.
He noted Trelka was right about the county needing to employ at least one deputy or other security personnel, citing Iowa Code 724.28, which states that an entity such as a county restricting firearms inside its buildings can do so as long as it maintains “armed security personnel inside the building.”
But the sheriff said the exact placement of those personnel is his prerogative.
“It’s based on call volume,” Thompson said. “To make an assertion that a deputy on the first floor makes us look bad, I take personal offense to, because I think that’s bullsh—.”
Trelka then warned Thompson about his language, which Thompson brushed off.
“Right now, your courthouse is secure every week,” Thompson said.
Trelka said the board would continue the discussion at a later date.
Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5