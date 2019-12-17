{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Salaries are rising 1.9% in the new year for the city’s mayor and council positions.

The City Council Monday approved a resolution establishing the 2020 pay of Cedar Falls’ elected officials. The annual salary boost is a formality, according to a council memo, since the amount of increase is laid out in city ordinance. The raises were approved unanimously and without discussion along with a slate of other resolutions before the council.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member

An adjustment equal to the annual federal consumer price index for the latest year is given to both the mayor and council members. That includes mayor-elect Rob Green, who will be paid $94,883 during the next year, and newly elected council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding, who will receive an annual salary of $6,291 along with the five current City Council members.

The mayor’s pay is an increase of $1,770 over the $93,113 paid this year to Jim Brown, who was defeated by Green in November’s election. Council pay is a $117 increase from this year’s $6,173 salary.

A similar raise of 2.1% was approved for the mayor and council a year ago.

+9 A look inside the renovated North Cedar Elementary in Cedar Falls

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments