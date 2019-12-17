CEDAR FALLS — Salaries are rising 1.9% in the new year for the city’s mayor and council positions.
The City Council Monday approved a resolution establishing the 2020 pay of Cedar Falls’ elected officials. The annual salary boost is a formality, according to a council memo, since the amount of increase is laid out in city ordinance. The raises were approved unanimously and without discussion along with a slate of other resolutions before the council.
An adjustment equal to the annual federal consumer price index for the latest year is given to both the mayor and council members. That includes mayor-elect Rob Green, who will be paid $94,883 during the next year, and newly elected council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding, who will receive an annual salary of $6,291 along with the five current City Council members.
The mayor’s pay is an increase of $1,770 over the $93,113 paid this year to Jim Brown, who was defeated by Green in November’s election. Council pay is a $117 increase from this year’s $6,173 salary.
A similar raise of 2.1% was approved for the mayor and council a year ago.
