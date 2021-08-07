 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safe at School Sit-in planned outside of Capitol Wednesday
0 comments

Safe at School Sit-in planned outside of Capitol Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
073120-IA-Capital-010

The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Five Iowa mothers who say they “were not willing to sit on the sidelines of the crisis any longer” have organized a Safe at School Sit-in outside of the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday.

The 10 a.m. event is slated two last two hours, with masks and social distancing required for attendees, according to the event organizers.

Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription

The group will be calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds and state leaders to end the “prohibition on mask mandates and allow schools to require masking and other basic safety measures to protect students, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

With children under age 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine, “the whole community is at risk if there are no mitigation efforts allowed for in-person school,” according to a news release issued Friday.

One organizer, Brook Easton, said: “My boys are my entire life and I’m done being scared. It’s time for this mama bear to roar.”

Ducky the news hound offers a Courier digital subscription at just $1 for 6 months

The event, sponsored by Science For Safe Schools and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, will include comments from medical professionals and a “moment of silence and memorial reading of all school staff who have passed due to COVID-19,” according to the release.

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 5th Annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings
Political News

Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings

In July, Iowa officials were celebrating the close of a fiscal year that saw state tax collections jump by 16.3%. Tuesday, the Legislative Services Agency reported tax collections last month were down by 33%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News