Safe at School Sit-in planned outside of Capitol Wednesday

Five Iowa mothers who say they “were not willing to sit on the sidelines of the crisis any longer” have organized a Safe at School Sit-in outside of the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday.

The 10 a.m. event is slated two last two hours, with masks and social distancing required for attendees, according to the event organizers.

The group will be calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds and state leaders to end the “prohibition on mask mandates and allow schools to require masking and other basic safety measures to protect students, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

With children under age 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine, “the whole community is at risk if there are no mitigation efforts allowed for in-person school,” according to a news release issued Friday.

One organizer, Brook Easton, said: “My boys are my entire life and I’m done being scared. It’s time for this mama bear to roar.”

The event, sponsored by Science For Safe Schools and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, will include comments from medical professionals and a “moment of silence and memorial reading of all school staff who have passed due to COVID-19,” according to the release.

