Rural issues could draw attention of both parties

“The Iowa Legislature, in terms of policy, pretends that it pays attention to rural areas. But rural areas right now in Iowa aren’t doing very well. They haven’t recovered the jobs that they lost during the Great Recession. There’s still less employment out there than there was a dozen years ago,” Swenson noted. ‘There are a few places that are doing OK, but the vast majority are not.”

Reynolds, who is heavily reliant on rural support, is hoping to build on the Empower Rural Iowa Act she signed last year. She has pledged increased funding for rural broadband, workforce training and housing initiatives. She assembled a task force that called for grant programs and tax credits to rehabilitate derelict buildings, encourage community planning and act as a catalyst for change.

Leaders from both parties say access to child-care services is a major concern — as is a declining number of maternal health care providers and the financial stresses of many rural hospitals.