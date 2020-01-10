Rural issues could draw attention of both parties

Sixth in a series of articles about issues likely to come up for debate in the 2020 Iowa Legislature.
DES MOINES — Sowing seeds of prosperity for rural Iowa may be one area where legislators find bipartisan accord in an election-year session.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has made empowering rural Iowa a touchstone of her 2020 agenda. Majority Republicans and minority Democrats say improving access and affordability for child care, health care services, housing and broadband rank high on their lists of issues to tackle when the Legislature convenes Monday.
Those issues join perennial topics important to rural communities including meeting workforce challenges and improving water quality, economic vitality and quality of life amenities to stave off an rural-to-urban migration.
“Attention” — that’s the biggest need of rural Iowans, said David Swenson, an Iowa State University associate professor of economics.
The last decade was marked by slow growth caused in part by issues like trade and economic policies, but also by shifts in services and people from rural to urban areas.
“This decade Iowa grew more slowly than all of its neighbors — including rotten, corrupt Illinois,” said Swenson, playing off a theme often sounded at Iowa’s Capitol building. “Our economy was the sixth-slowest growing state in the United States this decade, so if these guys think they’re doing something, they’re wrong.
“The Iowa Legislature, in terms of policy, pretends that it pays attention to rural areas. But rural areas right now in Iowa aren’t doing very well. They haven’t recovered the jobs that they lost during the Great Recession. There’s still less employment out there than there was a dozen years ago,” Swenson noted. ‘There are a few places that are doing OK, but the vast majority are not.”
Reynolds, who is heavily reliant on rural support, is hoping to build on the Empower Rural Iowa Act she signed last year. She has pledged increased funding for rural broadband, workforce training and housing initiatives. She assembled a task force that called for grant programs and tax credits to rehabilitate derelict buildings, encourage community planning and act as a catalyst for change.
Leaders from both parties say access to child-care services is a major concern — as is a declining number of maternal health care providers and the financial stresses of many rural hospitals.
“Data shows that the cost of child care for two small kids is now as much as most people’s mortgage payments,” said Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines. “I think this is probably one of the biggest workforce issues facing this state, and I hope the business community really steps up and makes it the issue that we talk about most, because if we want to get young families and workers to come here we’re going to have to solve this issue.”
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said access to child-care services in rural areas is a growing concern, and he senses a “a strong appetite” to address the issue.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Democrats have been leaders on the issue, but previous incentives were vetoed by former GOP Gov. Terry Branstad.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said one concern is the “cliff” effect: Many Iowans trying to raise themselves out of poverty lose benefits if they get a raise or take a new job.
“That puts a glass ceiling on how successful people can be in the state of Iowa, and that’s wrong,” said Whitver.
According to the Iowa Policy Project — a public policy research and analysis organization in Iowa City — support programs such as food assistance, child care assistance, Medicaid and the earned income tax credit are phased out as a person earns more. Families need to earn more than twice the poverty level to be able to cover basic needs, research found, but most federal benefits end at 1.3 to 1.75 times the poverty level.
“We need policies to assure more middle-class jobs with decent wages and benefits — and to provide more workers with education and skills needed for good-paying jobs,” said Peter Fisher, a project researcher.
That would include reforming Iowa’s child-care assistance program, expanding the state’s earned income tax credit for low-wage workers and expanding the child and dependent care tax credit. Whitver said such proposals run counter to a mood among legislators to pare back the growing list of state tax credits.
Another issue of interest in rural areas is proposed legislation to stiffen penalties for animal cruelty. Last year, the House passed a bill that would make animal torture a felony and tighten the definition of animal cruelty.
Senate leaders, like Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, say they are making the issue a priority this session.
The bill applies to only companion animals and not livestock.
Water quality also will get attention this session, but the issue likely will be tied to discussions of the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund. The state sales tax must be raised to fund IWILL initiatives, and farm interests would like to see more of the proceeds directed to efforts like the voluntary nutrient reduction strategy.
Representatives for the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund question whether that voluntary approach is working, and want to see a moratorium placed on future construction of large-scale commercial livestock facilities — a move unlikely to gain traction among GOP lawmakers.